Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London
Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below. The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.
NME
Placebo postpone remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to Brian Molko’s illness
Placebo have postponed the remaining three dates of their current UK and Ireland tour, as frontman Brian Molko continues to recover from an unspecified illness affecting his voice. The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on Friday (December 2). At the time, Molko wrote in a statement...
NME
Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show
Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME
Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023
23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
NME
Gabriels announce release date for chapter two of their debut album, ‘Angels & Queens’
Gabriels have today (December 5) unveiled details of the second part of their full debut album release for next year. The band will release chapter two of ‘Angels & Queens’ next spring on April 28 and it will comprise, with part one, 13 songs in total. The album will be released via Atlas Artists/Parlophone Records and can be pre-ordered here.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said She Spent Her Childhood Watching Her Dad Recover From The Beatles
The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney's daughter said she spent her childhood watching her father deal with the band's break up.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
NME
Axl Rose says he’ll stop tossing mic into crowd after woman claims injury at Guns N’ Roses show
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts, after a woman claimed she was injured by the stunt at their recent show in Adelaide. The band performed in the South Australian...
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Kate Middleton Was Ignored at a Birthday Party When No One Noticed Her, Royal Butler Recalls
Kate Middleton's one of the faces of the royal family and known everywhere she goes. But a former butler is revealing there was one affair where no one recognized her.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
brytfmonline.com
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
Prince Harry Will ‘Find Himself Out in the Cold’ After His Netflix Documentary and Book Are Released, Says Royal Commentator
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their Netflix documentary. Also, Prince Harry's book, Spare, will be on shelves soon. One commentator thinks Prince Harry will be shunned by some after the release of the documentary and book.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Comments / 1