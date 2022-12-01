ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London

Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below. The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.
NME

Placebo postpone remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to Brian Molko’s illness

Placebo have postponed the remaining three dates of their current UK and Ireland tour, as frontman Brian Molko continues to recover from an unspecified illness affecting his voice. The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on Friday (December 2). At the time, Molko wrote in a statement...
NME

Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show

Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME

Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
NME

Gabriels announce release date for chapter two of their debut album, ‘Angels & Queens’

Gabriels have today (December 5) unveiled details of the second part of their full debut album release for next year. The band will release chapter two of ‘Angels & Queens’ next spring on April 28 and it will comprise, with part one, 13 songs in total. The album will be released via Atlas Artists/Parlophone Records and can be pre-ordered here.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?

Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...

