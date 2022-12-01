Gamecocks offer fast-rising transfer portal OL

Rhode Island Athletics

Brace yourself, South Carolina football fans, the transfer portal bonanza is about to kick off.

While the FBS 45-day window for the transfer portal is set to open next Monday, not only are prospects already announcing their intentions to enter the portal but FCS prospects can already enter it.

And there may not be a faster-rising FCS portal prospect in the country than Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, who landed an offer from the Gamecocks on Thursday.

Cornelius started 22 games over the past two seasons for the Rams. The right tackle sat out his first two years on campus but took over the starting job at right tackle last year and earned All-CAA first-team honors this year.

Cornelius allowed just one sack in 528 snaps this season, earning a PFF grade of 91.1.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound sophomore entered the portal on Tuesday and already also claims offers from Missouri, Penn State, Auburn, Oregon, Indiana, Minnesota, Syracuse, Louisville, Memphis, Cincinnati, Akron, Marshall, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas, Washington State and Virginia.

Ajani Cornelius is a New York native. He played high school football at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y. Coming out of high school, Cornelius had some FBS interest while committed to Howard at one point but ultimately signed with Jim Fleming at Rhode Island.

South Carolina figures to be incredibly active in the transfer portal again this offseason.

The Gamecocks were one of the country’s biggest portal winners last year, adding key contributors like Spencer Rattler, Juice Wells, Nate Adkins, Austin Stogner and Devonni Reed to this season’s roster.

Gamecock staff set to hit the road for key recruiting visits

The NCAA’s open contact period begins on Friday, and the Gamecock football staff will be on the road in full force to meet with targets.

The contact period lasts until January 28, 2023. In the window, the South Carolina program is allowed six off-campus visits per prospects in total. Head coach Shane Beamer is allowed one per prospect at the home and/or school.

Within that time frame, there is a three-week dead period from December 19 through January 12. That means no in-person visits between coaches and prospects, whether on campus or off campus.

