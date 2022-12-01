Read full article on original website
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
Christmas in Colorado 2022: Estes Park’s Wonderful ‘Catch the Glow Parade’
How early will you be getting up on on the day after Thanksgiving? Will you be hitting up "Black Friday" sales, or maybe you'll be getting your gang up to Estes for one of the greatest parades around?. It's one of the brightest and best traditions in Northern Colorado when...
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
Hospice provides end-of-life care for those who are experiencing homelessness
DENVER — For those who experience homelessness, they often have nowhere safe and comfortable to turn to when they are terminally ill. The Rocky Mountain Refuge for End of Life Care in Denver is now giving them a comfortable, safe place to pass peacefully. The refuge is the first...
98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
2 children rescued from burning building in Denver
Crews with the Denver Fire Department rescued two children from the second floor of a burning building Saturday morning.
fox29.com
A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation
Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicide
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Nov. 29 shooting death at an apartment complex was likely spurred by a failed romantic tryst, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the Castle Rock Police Department.
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes Park
The Frozen Dead Guy Days in downtown Nederland. Team "La Muerte" from Denver in this 2006 file photo.Photo byPhoto By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images. (Estes Park, CO) It looked as though the final nail was in the coffin for Frozen Dead Guy Days after a dispute between festival organizers and town officials, but Visit Estes Park announced Friday that the mountain town will host the quirky event in 2023.
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum
Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Longmont police report: Dec. 3, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
She Reported Her Medication Was Stolen at a Halfway House. She Was Blamed Instead.
Colorado halfway houses are required to have grievance policies for residents to file complaints. Many residents say they stay quiet out of fear of retaliation or being expelled, which can result in being incarcerated.
