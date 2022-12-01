ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

K99

You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley

When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
5280.com

December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds

Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
99.9 The Point

An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado

And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
9NEWS

98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
fox29.com

A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation

Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
Brittany Anas

Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes Park

The Frozen Dead Guy Days in downtown Nederland. Team "La Muerte" from Denver in this 2006 file photo.Photo byPhoto By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images. (Estes Park, CO) It looked as though the final nail was in the coffin for Frozen Dead Guy Days after a dispute between festival organizers and town officials, but Visit Estes Park announced Friday that the mountain town will host the quirky event in 2023.
94.3 The X

Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?

It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
99.9 KEKB

Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
CBS Denver

Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park

Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 3, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.

