Related
WYTV.com
Woman wants recognition for those in unmarked graves in Trumbull County
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County history buff is doing her part to make sure people believed to be buried near the site in Champion where Mercy Health wants to build a new hospital are remembered. Cindee Mines is a member of the Trumbull County, Champion, Howland and...
WYTV.com
Youngstown parade, tree lighting ‘a success’
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Youngstown estimates 10,000 people packed into downtown for the holiday parade, tree lighting and Flea on Phelps on Friday evening. Youngstown’s event coordinator Melanie Clarke-Penella says the event was amazing and thanks city police, fire and the public works departments for making it all happen.
WYTV.com
Local doctor speaks on awareness for Crohn’s, colitis
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week and Millions of Americans live with these incurable diseases. Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis are collectively grouped under the term inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. And Crohn’s and colitis awareness week is observed to support and encourage those who are diagnosed with the disease.
WYTV.com
Boardman church collects supplies for flood victims
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman church is doing its part to help flood victims around the country. Kids and adults from the Good Hope Lutheran Church packed 300 buckets today with disaster relief supplies. The buckets will go to a disaster response warehouse in Caldwell, Ohio and from...
WYTV.com
Family awarded $2M for wrongful death of local 20-year-old
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — A jury in Mahoning County last Friday awarded $2 million to the estate of a young Columbiana woman who died after complications of having her tonsils removed. According to court records and a news release from the law firm of Betras, Kopp and Markota,...
Bus issue causes transportation delay at local school district
A local school district is alerting parents to potential travel amid growing bus issues.
WYTV.com
$3.5 million awarded to connect history to village’s downtown
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia is getting $3.5 million to showcase and preserve its history. The money that is coming from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) will be used to connect the downtown to the Coke Ovens. There will also be a civic and research center...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown firefighters verbally fire back over using earned sick time
On Saturday firefighters will be honoring their coworkers for heroism and service at a retirement and awards dinner. But for them, the day is being overshadowed by low morale. They blame the fire chief verbally attacking them, and the Youngstown city administration not hiring more firefighters. The union says firefighters...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
WYTV.com
Patience is key to managing holiday stress
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Big gatherings and a sense of cheer often mark the holidays, but for many, the season can bring a lot of stress. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 64 percent of people who struggle with their mental health say the holidays make their mental health worse.
WYTV.com
Man accused in bar shooting goes before judge in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar. A preliminary hearing will be held next week for Machai Cheatham, 21, of Youngstown, who was arraigned Monday in municipal court before Judge Renee Disalvo on three counts of felonious assault and a single count of inducing panic.
WFMJ.com
Jury finds 20-year-old Boardman woman died due to medical negligence, $2M awarded to family
A $2 million verdict has been returned to the estate of a 20-year-old who died after a surgical procedure. Megan Clay passed away at the age of 20 just days after having her tonsils removed at Salem Regional Hospital. According to the release, Clay experienced significant bleeding about 36 hours...
Report: Driver of car that crashed, split in half in Youngstown had been in chase shortly before
The driver of a car that police said led officers on a chase Thursday that later crashed and split in half in Youngstown is wanted on two warrants by Austintown Township police.
WYTV.com
Boardman officers take 12 local students shopping
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, Boardman police officers took 12 students from Boardman Center Intermediate School shopping at Macy’s. With the $300 each student was gifted, they were able to choose anything they wanted. Each officer helped them pick their gifts. Macy’s store manager Jennifer Prietsch said...
Youngstown organization holding community Christmas party
There will be a free Christmas dinner as well as free toys and bikes for kids.
WYTV.com
New chief of police appointed in Mercer County
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage has a new police chief. City Manager Gary Hickson announced Monday that Adam Piccirillo has been appointed to the position effective December 10. Piccirillo has served in the department for 14 years as an officer and for the last nine years...
WYTV.com
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle; organizers say campaign’s on track
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are back at their red kettles for the Salvation Army. So far, organizers say the campaign is on the right track. First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army also has a number of service clubs, churches and other groups helping out.
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas
Many elderly people don't have family or loved ones and typically spend the holidays alone.
WYTV.com
Report: Man stopped with gun going to woman’s house in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police may have stopped a dangerous situation before it got worse. According to a police report, John Bollinger, 33, of Youngstown, was arrested Friday at about 2 a.m. after showing up at a woman’s house carrying a gun. Officers were called to the...
WYTV.com
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday. Jillian Mauer, of Poland Village, is charged with OVI and child endangering. Police say Mauer was spotted driving away from her home with her young child in the car...
