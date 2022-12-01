Four-Star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (NE) four-star athlete Malachi Coleman announced his decommitment from Nebraska Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 205 pounder had been committed to the Cornhuskers since October.

Coleman sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:

I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me. It has been a long journey and my story will not end here.

With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate Nebraska and other schools.

With that being said I will be reopening my recruitment.

Sincerely Malachi

“An elite size and speed athlete as a two-way star at Lincoln (Neb.) East. Stands in around 6-foot-5, 190 pounds with length for days. Ran eye-popping track times with a 10.46 second 100 meter mark and 21.31 seconds in the 200 meters as a junior. Also jumped 46-foot-4 in the triple jump. Has legitimate positional ambiguity at the next level. Plays off the edge on defense and as a wide receiver on offense. Totaled 561 yards and 10 touchdowns on 17 catches as a receiver. Tallied 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles on the defensive side of the ball during his junior season.

Has burst and quickness off the ball combined with a high motor to hunt down ball carriers from the backside. Possesses the top end speed to beat corners over the top at receiver. Ridiculous catch radius allows him to win on contested catches. Immediate impact could be as a sub-package edge rusher or as a vertical weapon at wide receiver at the next level. Will need to add necessary mass however in order to gain a more significant role on defense. Definition of a true NFL-caliber athlete on both sides of the ball.”

Coleman currently ranks as the No.69 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting services. He also tabs in as the No. 2 athlete and the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska.