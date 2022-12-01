Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has praised All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis as an MVP-caliber player, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “He’s been unbelievable on both sides of the floor,” James said. “Playing like the MVP of this league. Straight dominance… I just think he’s hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out.”
Jones' career-high 28 points lead Grizzlies past Heat 101-93
Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat
Tri-City Herald
Draymond Green’s Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome
Two days ago, Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan in Dallas. The two interacted in some rough trash talk that the NBA didn't appreciate. It turns out, the fan did appreciate it, and the story took a huge twist. Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan that...
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers fly south to wrap up their three-game road trip with a game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers come into Monday's match off of a close battle with the Memphis Grizzlies, which saw them lose 117-109, making it their second loss in a row. Friday's match saw...
Tri-City Herald
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Steph Curry Shooting Video
In a video that has now been confirmed to be fake, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Only Steph Curry could have people believe even for a second that such a shooting display was possible, as his shooting ability combined with the incredible editing actually had many people convinced it was real. One of these people was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Comments / 0