UF's Sean Spencer to drop by for All-American Gators commit on Friday

Gator Country has learned that Florida Gators safety Corey Collier plans to enter the transfer portal. Collier took to social media to announce his decision. “First and foremost I would like to thank god for giving me the ability to play the game that I love dearly without him I would be nothing. This game of football taught me a lot of things and I will never ever take this game or experience for granted,” Collier wrote on a Twitter graphic.

1 DAY AGO