'Daredevil: Born Again' Adds Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt
Marvel is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of Matt Murdock with Daredevil: Born Again at Disney+ and two more major players are joining the series. Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt are both set to play significant roles opposite returning stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in the revival according to Deadline. Casting has started gearing up for the series which also recently saw the addition of The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini.
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Every ‘Ice Age’ Movie, Ranked From Chilly To Ice-Cap Melting
Twenty years ago, Ice Age hit cinemas for young viewers to enjoy a break from Disney and Pixar’s dynamic animation creations. Following the Paleolithic journey of the ice age coming undone, viewers have watched as loner Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano), outcast Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo), and slick Diego the Sabertooth Tiger (Dennis Leary) as they traverse through adventures together, creating a one-of-a-kind journey in their one-of-a-kind herd. Becoming a top-grossing franchise over twenty years, particularly in the animated realm against popular contenders such as Despicable Me and Shrek, showcases the recognition that Ice Age deserves.
'Servant' Season 4 Trailer Shows Leanne Grayson as an Unstoppable Force of Nature
M. Night Shyamalan is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, best known for his work in the supernatural genre. With highly lauded films such as the 1999's The Sixth Sense and the 2016's Split, it is not surprising at this point if another Shymalan-directed and produced piece turns out to be successful at giving the audiences the chills and thrills. Servant Season 4 has a new trailer that shows Uncle George returning to tell more about Leanne Grayson and the "death and destruction" she brought to the Turner family. To no one's surprise, the trailer promises a more terrifying and eerie conclusion to the series.
New 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Character Posters Spotlight Spellbinding Cast
Hot on the heels of the news that its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen when the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time, Netflix has now released a series of character posters to promote the upcoming launch of its smash hit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
‘The Flash’ Season 9 Sets February Premiere Date for Final Episodes
The CW has announced that the anticipated ninth and final season of The Flash will premiere early next year. The final outing of the titular hero is set to arrive on The CW on Feruary 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season 9 will pick up one week after the Flash’s...
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
'Amityville Christmas Vacation’ Trailer Presents a Humorous Horror Romance
When horror fans think of iconic haunted house films, The Amityville Horror quickly comes to mind. Since that 1979 classic was released there have been over three dozen films to take on the Amityville name to varying degrees of quality. Now the latest trailer for the next Amityville film, Amityville Christmas Vacation, looks to get you in the literal ghoulish holiday spirit.
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'Visions': 10 Best Lightsaber Duels In The 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked
From the Skywalker saga to the Star Wars games, everybody loves a good lightsaber duel. As the most iconic sci-fi weapon, they are recognizable at a glance, and the major highlight of any film or television show in which they appear. The recent Star WarsDisney+ releases are some of the...
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Showrunner Declan de Barra on What Sets the Prequel Series Apart
The world of The Witcher is expanding with The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel series is set 1200 years before the events of the original series and comes out of the mind of showrunner Declan de Barra, who also worked on the original series as a writer. The new series has got fans' attention with its various mystical creatures and an impending war set against a scenic landscape. While fans are very familiar with The Witcher universe created by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, thanks to CD Projekt Red video games, what sets Blood Origin apart is the fact that it answers questions that the author did not elaborate on. In a new featurette shared by IGN, Barra explains the hierarchy of the Elven world, various clans we are going to meet, and how “revenge” comes into play.
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
Rita Moreno Finds a Four-Legged Friend in ‘Puppy Place’ Season 2 Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Season 2 of Puppy Place, an Apple TV+ family-friendly show about two siblings who dedicate their lives to rescuing dogs and finding them loving home. The new clip features Rita Moreno, who’ll make a special guest appearance in the upcoming season.
'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”
RM From BTS Has Released A Solo Album, So Let's Dive Into His Music
"All the pieces of my work, including my previous releases, were for me to put out this one album."
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
The ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ Films Are Getting the 4K Treatment From Scream Factory
The slasher sub-genre has made a triumphant return to horror in the last couple of years. Ever since its prime in the '80s, the bloodthirsty sub-genre has been trying to recapture the magic of the original slasher era, and one of the mostly-forgotten franchises of that era was The Slumber Party Massacre. Now, thanks to Scream Factory, the first two films in the franchise are coming to 4K via a double pack in February.
