Southfield police chase and shootout ends in 2 arrested, 1 at large
Two suspects are in custody – with one person still on the loose – after engaging Southfield Police in a car chase and shootout Monday morning.
whmi.com
Man Charged In South Lyon Double Homicide Sentenced
A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home will spend decades in prison; while his co-defendant is scheduled to appear in court. 21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court and was ordered to serve...
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
abc12.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
34-year-old Wisconsin man overdoses at Belleville rest stop
Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent drug overdose after a man was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a Wayne County rest area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for an armed suspect that conducted a robbery in Detroit last Monday. According to a tweet by the 12th precinct, the robbery took place on Nov. 28 around 8 p.m. in the area of Wyoming Avenue and 7 Mile Road. Detroit police say that...
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Shooting near Battle Creek under investigation
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday night.
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Roseville robbers: Cops search for suspects in Dick's Sporting Goods break-in [PHOTOS]
Police are looking for a pair of thieves who robbed a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Roseville on Sunday. Surveillance footage captured the two men entering the store and leaving with two black trash bags filled with merchandise.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
Woman murdered, boyfriend injured in shooting on Detroit's west side; Police searching for female suspect
Detroit Police are looking for a female suspect who allegedly shot and killed another woman and injured her boyfriend after an argument Sunday night.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Detroit. The collision involved two pickup trucks. The accident happened close to Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street, west of Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.
