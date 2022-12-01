Read full article on original website
Lauren Jarrett
Lauren Jarrett, 98, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Dan Schoef will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Darell Charles Nesham
Darell Charles Nesham, 75, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Brian Oliver will be officiating. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. General memorials may be made, in care of Darell’s wife, Arlene Nesham.
Create all things Mr. C next Sunday at the Muscatine Art Center
Children are invited to get into the holiday spirit this winter by creating Santa-related crafts. Stop by the Muscatine Art Center on Sunday, December 11 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. for their “Sant-O-Rama” event to partake in some free and creative fun. There is no fee to participate...
‘Elves Workshop’ to return Saturday for 2022
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the Elves Workshop, an annual event returning to the Muscatine Mall just in time for the final push before Christmas. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Santa and his elves are taking a break from...
