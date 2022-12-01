Darell Charles Nesham, 75, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Brian Oliver will be officiating. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. General memorials may be made, in care of Darell’s wife, Arlene Nesham.

5 HOURS AGO