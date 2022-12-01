Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds appoints district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Elizabeth Batey, of Greene, Iowa, will fill the vacancy created by the addition of four new district positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session. Batey currently serves as...
KAAL-TV
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
KAAL-TV
Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top elections official resigned Monday after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws that resulted in thousands of discarded mail ballots and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. Secretary of State...
KAAL-TV
MN Board of Pharmacy sues 3 edible cannabinoid retailers, claims products violate state law
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy has filed a lawsuit against three cannabinoid retailers and manufacturers, alleging that some of their edibles violate state law. The board has filed a civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji, LLC, and Wonky Confections,...
KAAL-TV
MnDOT’s annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest returns
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that back by popular demand, the ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest has returned for its third year. The MnDOT is encouraging Minnesotans to submit their most witty, unique, or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website, HERE. The contest is open through Dec. 16.
KAAL-TV
Flurries for Tuesday
It’s not a good chance for snow at all. There’s a lot of dry air to overcome. Clouds will be in play, and they’ll be dropping a few flakes. I just don’t expect many, if any at all, to punch through to the ground. That dry air between the flakes and the ground will serve to sublime them before getting that chance. Should it happen, NE Iowa will have the best chance from late morning into the afternoon.
KAAL-TV
Dodging A Little Snow & Ice Monday
It’s not going to be much of an event, but enough where the roads will continue to get slick across northern Iowa. Watch out especially along the Highway 18 corridor towards I-90. This will be the area more prone to icing Monday, as the moisture moves from west to due east throughout the day. Icing will stay under a tenth of an inch, with snowfall totals remaining under an inch for everyone.
