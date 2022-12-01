Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
Bristol Press
Teen dies in weekend Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
Two people arrested in Enfield after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Two people have been arrested after drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Turnto10.com
Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme
(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
NBC Connecticut
Several Injuries Reported in Major Crash on I-84 in West Hartford
A major crash has closed Interstate 84 west on the Hartford and West Hartford line on Monday morning and multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m.
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
trumbulltimes.com
Fire burns in Hartford house, chief says
HARTFORD — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire Monday afternoon, an official said. District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said about 1:30 p.m. that the fire went to a second alarm, which means a second team of firefighters and equipment was brought in. The fire was in...
One dead after 7-vehicle crash on I84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
