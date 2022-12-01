Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Releases Trailer Ahead of Season 19 Reveal
Destiny 2's new season is set to release on December 6th, and Bungie plans to pull back the curtain with a reveal set to take place at 7 a.m. PT. As per usual, the company will keep mum on actual details until then, but an all-new trailer has been revealed for what Bungie is calling the "Season of [REDACTED]." Unfortunately, the trailer gives viewers very little to go on, instead building up just a little bit of back story for this new season. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer for more information!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Season 4 Explores Its Happy Ending With New Art
Attack on Titan is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and of course, all eyes are on its last big outing. If you did not know, the series is set to make a comeback just after the new year, and it will put Eren Yeager on the spot. After all, season four will bring his journey to an end, and now a new piece of art is live that shows how happily season four could be at its end.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
ComicBook
HBO Max Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons
HBO Max is calling it quits with FBoy Island. On Monday, a report from Variety revealed that the fan-favorite reality series has been cancelled after two seasons. The series, which was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they chose a potential boyfriend from a pool of 24 men by trying to identify which contestants were "f-boys," who were there only to have a good time, and which were "nice guys" genuinely searching for love. The series first premiered in July of 2021.
ComicBook
The Flash Final Season Premiere Date Announced by The CW
With 2022 winding to a close and the current slate of The CW shows heading into their midseason finales, fans of The Flash have been wondering when the ninth and final season of the long-running Arrowverse series will return and on Monday, the wait for news was finally over. The CW has announced that The Flash will return on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c, ahead of the midseason premiere of Kung Fu. The final season of The Flash will consist of 13 episodes. In addition to the premiere date, the network also released the official final season synopsis for the series, and you can check that out below.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wastelanders Final Installment Out Today
Marvel has been delivering fans compelling adventures for decades in all manner of mediums, with today seeing the release of the final episode of their Marvel's Wastelanders, a scripted podcast series. The ambitious experience marked an exciting experience for fans not only because it brought together a variety of unexpected Marvel icons for an apocalyptic story, but also because it brought together impressive voice talent to bring these figures to life. The concept proved to have so much storytelling potential that it has already earned spin-off podcasts focusing on individual characters. Marvel's Wastelanders is available on all major podcast platforms.
ComicBook
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
ComicBook
AMC+ Cancels Hit Series Despite Season 2 Renewal
In the wake of news of planned large-scale layoffs at AMC Networks, AMC+ has cancelled a hit series despite a Season 2 renewal earlier this year. According to Deadline, AMC+ is no longer going forward with the second season of Peter Ocko's sci-fi/drama series, Moonhaven. The series ended its six-episode first season run back in August and was given an early Season 2 renewal in July. According to the report, the cancellation of Moonhaven is part of the network's wide scale cost cutting measures which include write-downs for up to $475 million.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
ComicBook
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Most Emotional Reunion Yet
Pokemon Journeys is now in the midst of the final episodes of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash Ketchum for an emotional reunion before he starts the next big leg of his journey. The 25th Anniversary anime series has rolled out in a much different manner than all of the others thus far. Starting out with both Ash and new protagonist Goh deciding on their big goals for the season, the anime actually saw the both of them getting to accomplish their big dreams. Now it's a matter of seeing what could be next for the future of the anime.
ComicBook
Netflix's You People Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Released
Netflix has released the trailer for You People, the new comedy film from black-ish creator Kenya Barris, starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and a big comedic ensemble that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts), Sam Jay (SNL), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Nia Long (Friday), Deon Cole (black-ish), Rhea Pearlman (Cheers), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Andrew Schulz (Guy Code), La La Anthony (Power), and David Duchovny (X-Files). Netflix will be released on January 27, 2023. You can watch the trailer below!
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Launched One of Anime's Best Fights
Bleach struck out with a new episode this week, and of course, all eyes were on its big showdown. While Renji and Ichigo continued to recover from their battles, another feud began far away from prying eyes. After all, Zaraki has been challenged to unlock his full potential, and Captain Unohana will take his life should he not measure up. And as you can see below, fans are already obsessing over the long-awaited fight.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 4 Full Trailer Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been telling a twisted tale on the small screen in the Apple TV+ series Servant, with the upcoming Season 4 set to be its last. A full trailer for the forthcoming season hints at even more confounding and unsettling mysteries unfolding in these episodes, with the conclusion of this journey sure to reveal long-awaited answers while also introducing even more mysteries. Whatever the future holds for the series, audiences will sure be left guessing right up until the final moments. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 of Servant below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.
ComicBook
Controversial Netflix Series Hits Major Milestone With 1 Billion Hours Viewed
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to do monster numbers for Netflix. Produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Monster debuted September 21st as one of the all-time top ten English language shows on the streamer. The ten-episode series saw subscribers tune in for 196.2M hours in its first week online, behind only ratings hits Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things Season 4, and Bridgerton Season 2 in that same period. In the latest update on Monster's record-breaking ratings, the series has joined another viewership club.
ComicBook
Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie Gets Title, Trailer, and Release Date
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next movie is officially on the way. On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for Mickey 17, a new science fiction film directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The teaser not only shows the first look at The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, but it also reveals the film's title, which had previously been unknown. Additionally, the studio announced that Mickey 17, which is currently in production, will be released in theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024. Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).
ComicBook
Fortnite x Family Guy Rumor Gains Traction Following New Chapter 4 Addition
A new addition to Fortnite that has come about with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1 has given more credibility to previous rumors associated with Family Guy. Throughout 2022, multiple rumors have come about claiming that the long-running animated series, Family Guy, would soon collaborate with Fortnite in some capacity. And while developer Epic Games has yet to confirm that this will be happening, it's starting to look far more likely.
Comments / 0