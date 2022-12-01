Read full article on original website
Former WWE Champion "Medically Disqualified" From SmackDown
WWE SmackDown will be without one of its top stars this Friday. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to social media to announce that he is currently "medically disqualified" from competition and will therefore be unable to wrestle at Friday's show. McIntyre was previously scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. At the time of this writing, it's unclear as to if the title bout will be scrapped entirely or if McIntyre will be replaced. It's worth noting that Sheamus is aligned with both Butch and Ridge Holland in The Brawling Brutes, meaning he would not have to look far to find a new partner.
WWE Raw Preview (Dec. 5, 2022): Tag Title Match, Triple Threats
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. The show is currently headlined by The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, taking on the unlikely duo of Matt Riddle and Elias. Riddle was famously involved in the match that helped Jimmy and Jey become undisputed champions as he and his RK-Bro tag partner Randy Orton challenged the pair to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag titles. Unfortunately for him, the brothers won that winner-take-all match back in May and Orton has been out of action ever since with a back injury.
Why Did WWE Retire the WWE 24/7 Championship?
WWE quietly retired the WWE 24/7 Championship last month after Nikki Cross dropped it in a trash can on an episode of Raw. While the title was a staple of WWE programming for a little over three years, it suddenly disappeared from WWE programming as soon as Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE booking in July 2022. In the months that followed it would only change hands during live events, usually starting with Dana Brooke entering the show as champion and leaving after the title was captured by various wrestlers and referees. Brooke finally got the chance to defend it on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw, but lost to Cross. Not long after the trash can segment, WWE.com confirmed the title had been retired.
WWE Hall of Famer Doesn't Think He Will Wrestle Again, Reveals One Exception
Next week's WWE SmackDown is already shaping up to be another entertaining episode, especially since it will also be the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We'll have to wait and see what Angle gets up to when he shows up on the blue brand next Friday, but he recently discussed the possibility of another run with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, and he doesn't expect to wrestle again. Angle said he's good with his career, though he did leave the door open for a Ric Flair-style final match, and if that exception did happen, it would be a very specific scenario.
Formerly Released Superstar Returns to WWE SmackDown
WWE isn't done bringing back fan favorites, and tonight during WWE SmackDown they brought back another Women's Division star. Damage CTRL came to SmackDown and bragged about their performance at WarGames, and then they criticized the SmackDown Women's Division for not having the backbone to stand up to them. Liv Morgan would come out to greet them and run in against all three, but despite getting off to a good start she was overwhelmed by the sheer numbers. That's when Tegan Nox made her surprise return, hitting the ring and allowing Morgan to get to her feet and clear the ring. Nox is back in WWE, and she is on SmackDown.
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack
Former National Wrestling Alliance Worlds Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack this past weekend. The heart attacked occurred while Windham was traveling through an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Windham, who is currently 62 years old, has had health issues in the past. He was previously hospitalized in October 2011 following an apparent heart attack. Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her uncle.
Fortnite x Family Guy Rumor Gains Traction Following New Chapter 4 Addition
A new addition to Fortnite that has come about with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1 has given more credibility to previous rumors associated with Family Guy. Throughout 2022, multiple rumors have come about claiming that the long-running animated series, Family Guy, would soon collaborate with Fortnite in some capacity. And while developer Epic Games has yet to confirm that this will be happening, it's starting to look far more likely.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
How Much Money Did WWE Have to Pay Marvel for Hulk Hogan's Name?
Hulk Hogan is one of WWE's biggest money-making draws of all time, but his name infamously came with a price. Because of the similarities to The Incredible Hulk, Hogan's persona in the WWF caught the attention of Marvel comics in the mid-80s. Eventually, the comics company, Hogan and the wrestling promotion reached a very particular legal agreement, one that prevented Hogan from being presented in any way that resembled The Hulk (he couldn't wear purple or green, couldn't be referred to as just "Hulk" or have "incredible" as a nickname) and forced the WWF to pay a portion of Hogan's merchandise revenue, money for each of his matches and 10% of earnings made off of Hogan's name.
WWE Fans Debate Who Is the Greatest WWE Champion of All Time
The WWE Championship has been the top prize in professional wrestling for decades. Its history can be traced back nearly 60 years, it has been held by some of the industry's biggest stars and battled over in some of the most dramatic matches. WWE posed a simple question on its Twitter on Sunday regarding the title — who is the greatest WWE Champion of all time? There are some obvious contenders — Bruno Sammartino held the title for over a decade in a record that will likely never be broken, John Cena holds the record for most reigns with the title at 13 and it can easily be argued that people like Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were champions at the height of the industry's popularity.
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee at WWE Live Event
It has been nearly two years since the world lost Jon Huber, better known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung condition that he had been receiving treatment for throughout that fall. Upon news of his passing, the wrestling world immediately celebrated not just who Lee was as a performer, but who Huber was as a man. Stars from AEW, WWE, and beyond emphasized how much the former AEW TNT Champion loved his family, with many noting that he would look forward to his off days because it meant getting the chance to spend time with his wife and sons.
The Witcher 3 Finally Fixing Major Complaint Players Have Had Since Launch
Seven years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally being updated to fix one of the biggest complaints players have had since the game's initial release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The fix is coming alongside the next-gen release of the game coming later this month, but it's presumably being rolled out to all versions, though this isn't clarified.
Claudio Castagnoli Acknowledges William Regal's AEW Status
William Regal is WWE bound. Following AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attack on the 54-year-old retired wrestler, reports surfaced that that segment was done to write Regal off of AEW programming as he would be departing the promotion and returning to his former employer. While the ink still needs to dry, "all signs" point to Regal heading back to WWE as he is currently finalizing a new deal with the company. This comes at a time when Regal was at the center of AEW's main event storyline, as he was responsible for MJF capturing the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear.
WWE Reveals First Superstar for Royal Rumble Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown held all sorts of surprises, including the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match. A backstage segment featured New Day's Kofi Kingston, and while he would later get a huge match against Gunther, he first took a moment to announce that he was the first entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Now there are 29 more reveals to go, but it's good that we've already got someone to lock in, as Royal Rumble isn't that far away. Rumble kicks off on January 28th of 2023, and now the guessing game begins about who else will join Kofi in the ring for one of WWE's biggest events of the year.
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
