Sonoma County gets one-two punch with freezing temperatures, more rain in the forecast

By MADISON SMALSTIG THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
A solid overnight drenching Wednesday and heavy winds across the region tee’d up some harsh weather conditions for the North Bay, including what was expected to be the coldest night of the year so far in Sonoma County and more rain expected through the weekend.

Overnight lows Thursday were forecast to hit 25 to 32 degrees across Sonoma County, with the chilliest temperatures in Cloverdale and Healdsburg, said Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a freeze warning for the interior portions of the North Bay until 9 a.m. Friday due to conditions creating “a good set up for a cold winter night,” Walbrun said.

The forecast is the result of a cold front followed by a freezing air mass, low cloud-cover and short days that are the hallmark of winter.

The 30-year average for Dec. 1 in Santa Rosa is a daytime high of 60 degrees and a low of 38 degrees.

Friday is expected to be dry and cold before more rain makes its way to the Bay Area starting early Saturday morning through Sunday.

Across the North Bay Area, weather experts are expecting an additional 1 to 1.5 inches starting early Saturday, with rainfall tapering off by Sunday evening.

Walbrun advised people to take shelter, bring their plants inside, drive safely and if needed, seek refuge in one of the warming shelters offered across the county. Santa Rosa earlier this week extended operation of its downtown warming center through Saturday morning.

Authorities with the city of Sonoma announced a partnership with Sonoma County Thursday night that allowed them to open a temporary warming center in the city. The announcement came a day after social service advocates in Sonoma lamented the lack of emergency shelter in the Sonoma Valley to help those in need during a winter storm.

Weekend highs are expected to be in the low 50s with light wind, no more than 10 mph.

A chilly and windy storm overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning dumped up to 1.6 inches of rain in the coastal hills of Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa received 1.5 inches by 4 p.m. Thursday, said Crystal Oudi, meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey. Most of Sonoma County saw 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, she said.

Thursday afternoon, 143 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power due to the storm and storm-related damage to equipment, said Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for the company.

The utility was not expecting additional weather-related outages linked to the storm, she said.

Residents were cautioned to expect potentially hazardous conditions through 4 a.m. Friday, including icy and slick roads.

Five vehicles spun out on local roads, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. There were no reports of major crashes associated with the weather, according to the CHP and Santa Rosa police.

Still, “no matter if it’s rainy or icy, the best thing is to just slow down,” CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin also reminded drivers to leave more space between vehicles and to turn on headlights when using windshield wipers while driving in the rain.

“The rain has been a little heavier so in a lot of roadways if you are driving it is difficult to see other people,” he said. “Having their headlights on or wipers on is key to being safe.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

