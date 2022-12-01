ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Murders: Why Hasn’t President Biden Sent His Condolences?

The nation continues to focus on the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. The case has dissolved into the blame game, with the media documenting the missteps of the various law enforcement agencies. However, only selected Conservative media outlets have asked why President Biden hasn't commented on this case. It is not unusual for a president to send his condolences in cases that have gained national attention.
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?

Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Nick Davis

Idaho man makes $35,000 in 4 days plowing snow

It’s that time of year. It’s cold and the snow is flying. Certain parts of the country get pounded by snow, creating a massive mess to clean up and will put a lot of money in the pockets of the people willing to clean it up. It certainly is not an easy job, waking up at 2 A.M. to get started on their snow routes as the storm rolls through so they can clean it up within 24 hours. Most of these people who have a plow on their pickup truck also own a lawn care company and cash in on the profits of snow storms during their off-season. That’s just what one Idaho man did.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
