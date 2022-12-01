Read full article on original website
Related
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 70 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
There was a crash with injuries after a vehicle overturned on Route 70 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 70 westbound west of Route 64 in Brick Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.The right lane of two lan…
Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972
FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Dump Truck Flips Closing Route 35
There's a debris spill after a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 35 southbound north of Route 4 in Hazlet Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported.
Skeletal remains found in 1988 identified as NJ teen girl missing since 1972
Fifty years after her death, a New Jersey teenager’s remains have been identified, authorities announced Monday.
Authorities ID Remains Of Missing NJ Teen A Half-Century After She Disappeared
Authorities have identified the body of a North Jersey girl who was reported missing a half-century ago. On Easter Sunday 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family. The next day, she disappeared and was never heard from again. Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous...
Truck driver charged in Rt. 1 crash that seriously injured teens, authorities say
The driver of a tractor-trailer that collided with a car in Middlesex County last week — seriously injuring two teenagers — is facing criminal charges for allegedly running a red light before the crash, authorities said Monday. The 49-year-old truck driver was headed north at about 10:30 p.m....
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Uber Driver Struck On Route 17 After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger
An Uber driver was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger on Route 17 in Waldwick, authorities said. The 31-year-old Yonkers driver pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway just past the Sheridan Avenue exit shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, "when he learned that his rear passenger was not feeling well in the back seat," Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]
An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway
On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody.
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days
A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Human remains just identified as New Jersey teen who went missing in 1972
Officials say while a crucial piece of the puzzle was solved decades later, a big part of the case still remains a mystery
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said. Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com. Martinez,...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0