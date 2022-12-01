ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MidJersey.News

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 70 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a crash with injuries after a vehicle overturned on Route 70 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 70 westbound west of Route 64 in Brick Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.The right lane of two lan…
Shore News Network

Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972

FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online

POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips Closing Route 35

There's a debris spill after a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 35 southbound north of Route 4 in Hazlet Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported.
Shore News Network

Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park

TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning.  If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Voice

Uber Driver Struck On Route 17 After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger

An Uber driver was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger on Route 17 in Waldwick, authorities said. The 31-year-old Yonkers driver pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway just past the Sheridan Avenue exit shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, "when he learned that his rear passenger was not feeling well in the back seat," Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.
thelakewoodscoop.com

SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
longisland.com

The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway

On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Shore News Network

Early morning shooting reported in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Voice

Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days

A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities

A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said. Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com. Martinez,...
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy