B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
