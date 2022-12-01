ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.

