Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Look Inside 10 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area
Growing up, many of us either had this Little Tikes Country Cottage or played at a friend’s house who did. Little did we know that it would become one of the most common Boise Real Estate memes 30 years later. You’ve seen this little cottage photoshopped into fake Boise...
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]
Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?
Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
The Boise Police Department Is Searching For Two Missing Teenagers
The Boise Police Department posted on Facebook this afternoon (12/1) that they are looking for two teenagers. The two investigations are unrelated but have reached a lengthy period of time where the investigators are now asking the public for assistance. According to their Facebook post "BPD is searching for a...
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Fruitland Police Believe Vaughan Was Abducted, Search For Remains
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff began his press conference by sharing thanks to the media for helping get accurate information out and shared how extensive these efforts to find Michael Vaughan have been, noting that it has been all hands on deck since he went missing over a year ago.
Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]
Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Must See Mediterranean Masterpiece Mansion in Eagle Idaho
Every state has a fair share of beautiful homes but there is something special about Idaho and its wide array of inspired architecture, lifestyles and unique character structures and houses. I came across this incredible mansion in Eagle with its own Mediterranean style and flair. Just up the road from...
Idaho Has Some Of The Best College Cities & Towns In The Country
Where does Idaho rank when it comes to the 2023's Best College Towns & Cities?. Well, our friends at WalletHub just released their list of Best 2023's Best College Towns & Cities, and here's how they determined the rankings "In order to determine the best college towns and cities in America, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across three key dimensions: 1) Wallet Friendliness, 2) Social Environment and 3) Academic & Economic Opportunities."
Nampa School Kids Hilariously Name City’s Snow Plows This Winter
It's that time of the year again--snow, slush, ice, and COLD! We suppose you could just call it winter, but here in the Treasure Valley it seems like we get very distinct phases of all of this. All it takes is a little bit of snow to make the roads an icy disaster overnight. A lot of snow and we're stuck with dirty, grey slush for weeks, inversions are activated and local school kids anxiously await snow closures.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
