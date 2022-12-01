ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond denied for Natchez woman accused of killing mother

By Malaysia McCoy
 4 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Natchez woman accused of killing her mother was denied bond.

The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm after her mother, 53-year-old Sarah Thomas, was shot in the head.

Two accused of helping 19-year-old escape Pike County custody

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25 at a home on Abbott Street. Thomas died the following day at a Jackson hospital.

According to investigators, Thomas also had an outstanding felony warrant from Texas. Police said her warrant stems from her failure to appear in court after bonding out of jail for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

