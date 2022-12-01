Read full article on original website
KENNETH “KENNY” E. THORNTON
Kenneth “Kenny” E. Thornton, 75, of Slater, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Glasgow Gardens. Visitation will Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 7pm until 8pm at Weiker Funeral Home. Kenny was born May 23, 1947, to the late Charles Price and Nellie (Barton) Thornton. He attended area...
VELMA LYDIA HINCK
Velma Lydia Hinck, 94, of Concordia, MO, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Velma’s eight grandsons: Troy Hartwig, Andrew Wehmeyer, Chris Wehmeyer, Jordan Hinck, Ben Brown, Nathan Niewald, Jacob Hinck and Matthew Niewald. Her granddaughter, Melanie Francisco (Wehmeyer), will serve as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Home Auxiliary and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT HOSTING COMMUNITY FORUMS
The Marshall Public School district will be holding the next two of a series of Long-Range Facility planning community forums next week. -Hearing on closing and consolidating SouthEast elementary school, 5th grade trailers at Bueker, Hoot House, and Tudor House. -The purchase of the Great Circle building. -Opportunity to give...
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON DECEMBER 5
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, December 5. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — – The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE DECEMBER 5-11
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 5-11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR FLORIDA WOMAN IN COOPER COUNTY FOR MULTIPLE FELONIES
An arrest warrant was issued for a Brandon, Florida woman for multiple felonies in Cooper County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Vanessa Lerma allegedly broke the front window of a vehicle and stole two purses on October 8, 2022. Two victim’s credit cards were...
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
MARSHALL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TO STRUCTURE FIRE ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 3
The Marshall Fire Department was called out to the corner of Morgan and Miami in Marshall at 7:48 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2022 for a fire in a detached garage. The fire was declared under control at 8:36 a.m. and firefighters left the scene at 9:38 a.m. The Marshall...
OFFICERS INVESTIGATE REPORTED ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT IN SEDALIA
Officers from the Sedalia Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South Washington to a report of an active shooter incident on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to the department, officers were able to set up a perimeter around the residence before they made contact with the people inside. While officers attempted to secure the scene, two large dogs came out of the residence and charged at an officer in the street. Both dogs attacked the officer and bit him several times. The officer shot one of the dogs to stop the attack. The other dog was secured in the residence before being taken by Animal Services. The officer was treated for his injuries.
FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO RAISE ELECTRIC RATES
The Fayette City Council voted unanimously to raise electric rates during a recent meeting. The council approved an increase of 10 percent for residential customers and a 3 percent increase for commercial customers. The rise stems from a recommendation by Craig Woycheese from Toth and Associates. The company had recently...
POWER OUTAGE REPORTED IN MARSHALL
A power outage was reported in the north part of Marshall in the morning hours of Sunday, December 4. According to Marshall Municipal Utilities, the outage was caused when a squirrel interfered with electrical equipment in one of the substations on the north part of Marshall. Power went out a little after 9 a.m.
