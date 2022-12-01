Read full article on original website
Ann Malmrose
4d ago
All these former members of City Council, keep talking about how they will fix the issues in the city. If they knew how to fit it, and wanted to fix it, Why didn’t they do something during all the years the sat on City Council? I Will Not vote for any one who was on City Council. They were a waste of space while on city council, so why should we believe they could or would do anything as mayor. I am tired of Do Nothing Politicians in this city.
Reply(2)
11
Related
Philly mayoral candidates speak on LGBTQ rights
As of Nov. 29, seven individuals have announced their candidacy for the May 2023 Democratic primary. The post Philly mayoral candidates speak on LGBTQ rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging
About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
billypenn.com
Pa. Society makes a comeback; Arts and culture’s cash infusion; Amen Brown making a move | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Mayor’s race: Gym declares and Green attacks. Considered a front-runner since 2019, when she garnered more primary votes than any Council candidate...
Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
A look into SEPTA’s new transit systems proposed for the Philadelphia suburbs
SEPTA is proposing an overhaul to bus lines across the Philadelphia region — they’re calling it “Bus Revolution.”. SEPTA wants to eliminate some local bus routes that run infrequently, for faster service on major lines. SEPTA officials say the proposal will allow more routes to run every 15 minutes or better, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
'Tree equity' can decrease Philly neighborhood gun violence, new Penn study says
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows evidence revealing that making the most deprived neighborhoods more green could lead to nearly 10% fewer shootings.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Woman reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating endangered 73-year-old missing person Minnie Pendergrass. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 2, 2022, at 2:37 p.m., on the 6100 block of Old York Road. She is 5’5″, 150lbs. Anyone with any information on Minnie’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Woman reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Understanding the mental health impact of stop and frisk and frequent police stops
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Woman reported missing overnight in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old missing person Rogette Welton. She was last seen on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 6:30 a.m., on the 5100 block of Bingham Street. She is 5’5″, 125 lbs., medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair. Clothing description is unknown. She was last seen in her 2022 Chevrolet Equinox PA tag# LSV-4780. Anyone with any information on Rogette’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Woman reported missing overnight in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
After suing to stop impeachment trial, Philly DA vows ‘not to be silent’ if proceedings continue
District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat who easily won re-election last year, asked Commonwealth Court on Friday to stop the Republican-backed process that could remove him from office after Republicans launched an investigation into him earlier this year. The post After suing to stop impeachment trial, Philly DA vows ‘not to be silent’ if proceedings continue appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Phillymag.com
7 Winter-Inspired Spa and Beauty Treatments to Try in and Around Philly
Add these seasonal services to your holiday wish list this year. “Oh the weather outside is frightful, but seasonal facials and massages are so delightful.” Wait, that’s not how the song goes. Clearly, our minds are focused on relaxing and beautifying services that integrate wintry ingredients or scents, emphasize the chilly temps, or warm us up when things get a little too blustery. Below, find seven winter-inspired beauty treatments available at spas and salons this season in and around Philadelphia.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Comments / 17