Update on Albany main water breaks

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Water has provided an update on the water main breaks reported on Wednesday . The issues have been resolved, but they are currently working on new water main breaks on Broadway by Columbia Street.

10 properties are reportedly seeing a disruption in service while crews are working to repair the break. There is no boil water order in effect for this break.

NEWS10 ABC

