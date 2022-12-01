Update on Albany main water breaks
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Water has provided an update on the water main breaks reported on Wednesday . The issues have been resolved, but they are currently working on new water main breaks on Broadway by Columbia Street.
10 properties are reportedly seeing a disruption in service while crews are working to repair the break. There is no boil water order in effect for this break.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
