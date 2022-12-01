Update on Albany main water breaks

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Water has provided an update on the water main breaks reported on Wednesday . The issues have been resolved, but they are currently working on new water main breaks on Broadway by Columbia Street.

10 properties are reportedly seeing a disruption in service while crews are working to repair the break. There is no boil water order in effect for this break.

