After midterms, states like Pennsylvania, weighing abortion protections, bans
Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power to codify abortion rights...
School principals say culture wars made last year ‘rough as hell’
That’s how one high school principal in Nevada describes the 2021-’22 school year, when conflicts with parents and community members were all too common. “Something needs to change or else we will all quit,” says another principal, in California. Those voices are part of a new, nationally...
Thanks to the ‘tripledemic,’ it can be hard to find kids’ fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children’s Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in...
World AIDS Day — what challenges do we face in testing and treating HIV/AIDS?
Today is World AIDS Day. Since 1988, December 1st has been designated as a day to unite to end AIDS and remember those who have been lost to AIDS and HIV illnesses. Since the first AIDS cases were diagnosed in the early 1980s, we’ve come a long way – in education and knowledge of the HIV virus but especially of the treatment options for those infected with the virus. AIDS no longer results in certain death.
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to be Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
The Democrat is not the only governor-to-be who has given donors plum positions ahead of his inauguration, but some say the practice highlights the need to get money out of politics. Katie Meyer/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership...
Mpox will not be renewed as a public health emergency next year
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would not renew mpox, the virus formerly known as monkeypox, as a public health emergency after January 31, 2023, following a drop in cases. Mpox cases, which peaked in August with a seven-day average of 459 new cases, fell steadily...
Moms for Liberty urge restrictions on reading materials, training in Nazareth Area School District
White privilege and the rights of LGBTQ students were the subjects of debate again at last week’s Nazareth Area School Board meeting. Members of the newly-formed Moms for Liberty Northampton chapter are pushing for the district to adopt policies that would restrict classroom materials and library books, and ban transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
