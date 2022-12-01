ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After midterms, states like Pennsylvania, weighing abortion protections, bans

Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power to codify abortion rights...
School principals say culture wars made last year ‘rough as hell’

That’s how one high school principal in Nevada describes the 2021-’22 school year, when conflicts with parents and community members were all too common. “Something needs to change or else we will all quit,” says another principal, in California. Those voices are part of a new, nationally...
World AIDS Day — what challenges do we face in testing and treating HIV/AIDS?

Today is World AIDS Day. Since 1988, December 1st has been designated as a day to unite to end AIDS and remember those who have been lost to AIDS and HIV illnesses. Since the first AIDS cases were diagnosed in the early 1980s, we’ve come a long way – in education and knowledge of the HIV virus but especially of the treatment options for those infected with the virus. AIDS no longer results in certain death.
Mpox will not be renewed as a public health emergency next year

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would not renew mpox, the virus formerly known as monkeypox, as a public health emergency after January 31, 2023, following a drop in cases. Mpox cases, which peaked in August with a seven-day average of 459 new cases, fell steadily...
Moms for Liberty urge restrictions on reading materials, training in Nazareth Area School District

White privilege and the rights of LGBTQ students were the subjects of debate again at last week’s Nazareth Area School Board meeting. Members of the newly-formed Moms for Liberty Northampton chapter are pushing for the district to adopt policies that would restrict classroom materials and library books, and ban transgender athletes from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.
