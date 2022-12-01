ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray of the Day: Meet Diver

By Mallory Smith
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day!

This is Diver, a 9–12-week-old, male, orange and white kitten.

He was found dumpster diving at the Lakeport Commons- that’s how he got his name.

The shelter says, despite his tiny size, he’s got a huge heart!

Hopefully, you can supply him all the treats and toys, so he doesn’t have to dive for them himself.

Diver is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Frosty and Snowball

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! These are Frosty and Snowball, two 10-to-12 week old, male, solid-white kittens. These brothers were found with their mom on the 1700 block of West 5th Street. They love to play and they’re great with people. The shelter says they’d love to find the […]
KCAU 9 News

Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (12-4-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another week means another look at its top moments, and there were a ton. Catch the best of the best in the newest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Wally

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Wally, a 1-2 year old, male, German Sheperd and Labrador mix. He was found abandoned on the 2400 block of West street in late October. The shelter says he’s very shy and timid at first but once he warms up to you, […]
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?

The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
kiwaradio.com

Incident Provides Reminder Of Stranger Danger

Sheldon, Iowa — Here’s a reminder for parents. Remind your kids not to talk to strangers and if a stranger tries to talk to them, tell them to tell an adult right away. As far as we know, nothing bad happened, but we are told by Sheldon Police that they had a report of someone in a red car pulling up and talking to a 9-year-old while she played in her yard in Sheldon. The car drove away and police were unable to locate it or its driver.
Sioux City Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities investigating arson fire at Sioux City Yamaha dealership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an arson fire Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The fire was at Sioux City Yamaha on Highway 75 at about 8:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find several ATVs and a shipping container belonging to the...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

