Rumplez
4d ago
So were looking for a white guy, or an asian guy, or maybe a mexican dude? It's nice to get all the descriptions of what he was wearing, yet no physical description.
3
Suspect steals Charger SRT Hellcat from TPD impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Dec. 20, 2019. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a Toledo Police Department impound lot in north Toledo around early Friday. According to a police report, an unknown...
Two teens injured in shootings along Potomac Drive Friday and Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two teens were injured by gunfire in separate events along the same block of Potomac Drive in west Toledo since Friday. Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday officers were at Mercy - St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated matter when a 15-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Toledo police said.
13abc.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man sought for reportedly breaking into automotive business
Bowling Green Police responded to a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street, after a man reportedly broke into the business Thursday overnight. Surveillance video from the business reportedly showed a male in a large white flowing coat unsuccessfully trying to get into the service door in the front of the automotive business around 3:18 a.m.
Vacant north Toledo house 'total loss' after overnight fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a vacant house fire early Monday morning at the intersection of Chase Street and New York Avenue in north Toledo. According to the battalion chief present, firefighters went into defensive mode while battling the blaze due to the amount of fire in the structure. They let the fire burn through the roof and began putting water through the roof.
bgindependentmedia.org
Fight reported outside Waffle House restaurant
Bowling Green Police Division is seeking information about a fight that reportedly occurred Saturday around 3:15 a.m., outside the Waffle House restaurant at 1548 E. Wooster St. Two groups of people were inside the restaurant when some threats were made about using a firearm. The staff reportedly told the parties...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man indicted for attempted murder
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
Ohio Auditor's office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor's office confirmed Monday it is investigating the city of Perrysburg. A spokesperson said the investigation is "ongoing," but did not provide further details. WTOL 11 also obtained the original complaint, which stems from an anonymous letter addressed to former City Councilwoman Deborah Born dated Jan. 11 of this year.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for assault, aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing
A Bowling Green man was arrested for aggravated burglary, assault and criminal trespassing on Friday around 10 p.m. Police responded to the 900 block of South Main Street for a report of someone breaking into and entering an apartment. A resident reportedly came home to find Justin Madrigel, 27, outside...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man cited for menacing after allegedly threatening neighbor
A Bowling Green man was cited for menacing after reportedly threatening to kill a neighbor. Bowling Green Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, Sunday around 7:45 p.m. A woman reported that Ladarius Drones, 27, was outside in his vehicle listening to loud music. She told police she asked Drones to turn down the music, and he reportedly turned up the music instead.
OSHP: Whitehouse woman dies after I-75 crash on Saturday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 34-year-old Whitehouse woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Wood County on Saturday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just after 10 p.m.. 30-year-old Ivory Quinn, from Toledo, was traveling north on I-75 near Cygnet when she lost control...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man cited for OVI after reportedly running car into crosswalk pole
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a single vehicle crash Thursday around 4 p.m. at 1079 N. Main St. When police arrived on the scene, they found a black Lincoln sedan that had struck a city crosswalk pole. Witnesses told police that after hitting the pole, the driver, Jonathan Steinke,...
13abc.com
No injuries after house fire on Campbell Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 3 just before 10 p.m. The battalion chief said all residents got out safe but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additionally, crews had trouble at first because the closest...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s motel room
MILAN – A 21-year-old man is accused of kicking in the door to his ex-girlfriend’s motel room while she was in the bathroom. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, on November 24, the ex-girlfriend came into the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. She told deputies that, earlier that morning, Pharoah Williams, arrived unannounced outside her at the Motel Boutique on U.S. 250. According to the report, she claimed that Williams began banging on her door and yelling at her to let him in. She said that she told him to leave, but he slid a note under the door and continued banging on it, the report states.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
Is it safe for babies and children to wear a coat in a car seat? Experts weigh in
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's very easy to think by bundling up your child before you head out that door, you are doing them good. However, if you're putting them in a car seat with a jacket on, you could unknowingly be causing them harm. Safe Kids Greater Toledo, a...
Last defendant in bar fight gets 5 years prison
LIMA — The last person involved in a January bar fight that left a man with facial fractures requiring helicopter transportation to a Toledo hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Monday afternoon. Tysheen Polk, 26, was sentenced on second-degree felonious assault of Bradin Fisher-Jones outside J’s American...
13abc.com
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
