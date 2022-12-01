Christmas tree shopping in the rain? Tree growers discuss soggy tree safety in Santa Barbara

Full Version I 6PM Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s beginning to look a lot like a rain storm at Anthony’s Christmas trees.

"It’s going … we’re trying to stay dry," said owner Ed Miller of Anthony's Christmas Trees.

So are the customers.

"We really wanted to beat the rain just so that we wouldn’t be carrying in a wet tree into our house," said customer Julian Barthes of Anthony's Christmas Trees.

After all what’s to like about a soggy Christmas tree?

"When it’s in the rain obviously the trees get soaking wet and then you get soaking wet and and and the customer service guy he gets soaking wet and then he put it in your car and your car gets soaking wet … so there’s a little bit of a try to stay dry and try to stay dry," said Miller.

Miller said some rain is good for the trees.

But not if they’re soaked from head to toe.

"You don’t want to take them straight into the house you don’t want to track the water everywhere all over moms kitchen and all through the carpet and everything so you want to make sure you try to keep things let them try a little bit put them in the garage for an hour or two and let them dry off a little bit," said Miller.

If you plan to buy a Christmas tree in the rain, miller said hold the tree by the branches.

"Make sure the tree is properly centered, because if it's off a little bit and it’s soaking wet, you know, and the screws don’t quite bite into the trunk. The tree has a chance of falling over," said Miller.

If not handled properly, Miller said a soggy tree can even be dangerous, especially if you start decorating it with Christmas light.

"Do you wanna be careful because you’re dealing with electricity and if you’re putting lights on the tree you don’t wanna get shocked right do you want to make sure you let that treat drive a little bit and and and get pretty much dried to the touch," said Miller.

Those who dodged the rain storm are looking forward to a quiet evening with their new Christmas tree.

"We’ll probably just stay inside and make some hot cocoa and decorate the tree because it’s nice and dry inside," said Barthes.

