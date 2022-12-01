NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL. A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Judy Gee, Applicant and Owner, for a renewal of a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Event Center, on Fairmeadows 10, Block A, TR 15, ACS 0.7296, more commonly known as 626 Oriole Boulevard, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

4 DAYS AGO