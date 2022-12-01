Read full article on original website
Mansfield Community Gives Big at Annual MISD Toys for Tots Drive
For more than a decade, Mansfield ISD has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to support their mission of spreading the joy of the season to families in need. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the MISD community dusted off their holiday spirit and showed up by the thousands to be a part of the district’s annual event Toys for Toys Celebration.
Focus Readers Vote Methodist Midlothian Best Hospital in 2022
2022 Readers Choice Awards: Best Hospital Methodist Midlothian. The Best Hospital in the area south of Dallas is Methodist Midlothian Medical Center according to our Focus Daily Readers’ Choice Awards. The Hospital also won Best Emergency Room, Best Maternity Facility and Best Gift Shop. The awards are a cherry...
DART Returns Nine Major Bus Routes to Regular Frequency
On Monday, December 12, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will return nine major bus routes to regular operating service frequency. In June, to provide service dependability for riders, DART implemented a five-minute service frequency reduction on 31 bus routes due to the nationwide shortage of bus operators. Thanks to an aggressive operator hiring initiative by the agency, DART is returning nine bus routes to regular service ahead of schedule.
Texas Trust Gives Foundation Donates $7,500 to Toys for Tots
ARLINGTON, Texas – Dec. 1, 2022 – For 75 years the Marine Corp Reserves have provided toys to children in need at Christmas throughout the U.S. As a proud supporter of Toys for Tots and in honor of the 75th anniversary, the Texas Trust Gives Foundation gave $7,500 to the organization.
City of Duncanville ZONING FILE #2022-35
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL. A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Judy Gee, Applicant and Owner, for a renewal of a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Event Center, on Fairmeadows 10, Block A, TR 15, ACS 0.7296, more commonly known as 626 Oriole Boulevard, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Desoto Introduces New Planning and Zoning Manager
DESOTO – At last week’s City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning meeting Planning and Services Managing Director Charles Brewer introduced the city’s new Planning and Zoning Manager Bester Munyaradzi. “Finally, after all these months we have hired a Planning and Zoning Manager,” Brewer said. “Which means you...
Alamo Drafthouse DFW Brings Holiday Cheer
Alamo Drafthouse DFW is spreading holiday cheer with special Christmas movie parties and a limited-time menu filled with sweet treats. Enjoy this season for special holiday menus and festive holiday programming at Alamo Drafthouse DFW. Alamo Drafthouse DFW Limited-Time Menu. Celebrate the season the traditional way – with sugary limited-time...
CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case Z-1487-22
Case Z-1487-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a Zoning Case Z-1487-22 to amend Planned Development-139 (PD-139) zoning to allow for additional one (1) story Training Center building on the site. The property in question is located at 1606 Osprey Drive; consisting of one (1) tract with 1.544 acres. The applicant is Thompson Realty Capital and the owner is Strategic Locations Limited. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8
Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu
The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail. The tasting showcased the kind of...
Collegiate Theatre Scholar, Sandy Johnson, Plans For Law School
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Sandy Johnson, a 2021 Collegiate High School Graduate, was part of the cast and costume design team in “The Wiz”. It was easily the most challenging Cedar Hill High School Theatre Production for reasons beyond their control. While many other high schools canceled their musicals...
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Graduation at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Campus
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing marked its first class of nursing graduates with their BSN to the Mansfield, Texas community with a lamp lighting ceremony Dec. 3 (Saturday). The lamp lighting graduation ceremony was conducted in the Cafe of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, host to TTUHSC’s new satellite campus.
Lancaster Police Investigate Homide
On December 3, 2022 at 6:26 A.M. Lancaster Police were dispatched to a shooting in progress at 3311 W. Pleasant Run Rd. Upon arrival, officers located one victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as 46 year-old Ronnie Wilson.
Midlothian ISD AJROTC Program A Strong Competitor In First Year
They don’t waste time in the Midlothian School District. Case in point, the new Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (AJROTC). The program is new to the district this year for students in grades 9-12. The participants are already experiencing success in competition. MISD AJROTC program is open to...
Duncanville RFQ 23-0007 PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES
CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS. The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed statement of qualification from qualified vendors for Professional Engineering Services. Sealed Statement of Qualification will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at City Hall. The...
CEDAR HILL PUBLIC HEARING ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Zoning Board of Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold a public hearing and consider the following application on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:. Case No. APPL-503-2022 – An application for a special...
What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights
Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
Thanksgiving Offers Make Family Gatherings Easier
Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23. Dinners come with a...
December 5: City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings
The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146 to consider the following:. M22-34 Conduct a...
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation
Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
