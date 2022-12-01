ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday

Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
25newsnow.com

Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
WCIA

Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
wcbu.org

Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia

An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
25newsnow.com

Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
newschannel20.com

Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
wlds.com

Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL

West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
wcbu.org

A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home

A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
WCIA

Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
WAND TV

Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
1470 WMBD

Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant

NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1470 WMBD

Death investigation underway following grisly discovery

PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing man found

UPDATE: 3:54 P.M. - Peoria Police say Robert Kuhn has been found and is OK. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Robert L. Kuhn, was last seen Friday at around 11:56 a.m. leaving St. Francis...
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
25newsnow.com

Remembering Comedian & Actor Richard Pryor

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The late comedian and actor’s birthday is on December 1, 1940 and 25News spoke exclusively to two of kids who say their father was big on family and spent their holidays in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday. His daughter also shares some of her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy