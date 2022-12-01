Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
25newsnow.com
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
Effingham Radio
Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program
Morgan Powers, a third-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is completing a 24-week clinical training experience at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. As a student in the Rural Student Physician Program (RSPP), Powers trains in a rural community learning...
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
25newsnow.com
Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
1470 WMBD
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1470 WMBD
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing man found
UPDATE: 3:54 P.M. - Peoria Police say Robert Kuhn has been found and is OK. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Robert L. Kuhn, was last seen Friday at around 11:56 a.m. leaving St. Francis...
Pig Realizes It’s About To Turn Into Bacon, Jumps Out Of Trailer & Tumbles Down The Road
It’s always hilarious to me seeing animals that some how escape from farms, whether it’s been in person or on video. I’ll never forget leaving a buddy’s house around midnight one weekend, and while I was driving through the the middle of downtown, a horse was running rampant through the streets.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
25newsnow.com
Remembering Comedian & Actor Richard Pryor
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The late comedian and actor’s birthday is on December 1, 1940 and 25News spoke exclusively to two of kids who say their father was big on family and spent their holidays in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday. His daughter also shares some of her...
Comments / 0