New videos show Prince William and Kate Middleton being mocked with raucous chants of “USA, USA” as they sat courtside at a Celtics game on the first night of their whirlwind Boston trip Wednesday. Just hours after touching down in the Massachusetts capital for their first stateside visit since 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, watched the Celtics take on the Miami Heat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and two of the team’s owners. But when the royal couple were featured on the Jumbotron twice, they were met with raucous cries of “USA, USA”...

4 DAYS AGO