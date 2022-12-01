ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Shocks Crowd in Boston When He Gives Shoutout to a Superfan Mom

"My first thought was that I have to share this with my mom," local resident Alex Cross, 30, tells PEOPLE of her impromptu exchange with the royal Prince William is bringing his Earthshot energy to the streets of Boston! While William and Kate Middleton greeted fans outside Roca, a nonprofit in nearby Chelsea, William had a lively chat with some of the well-wishers who lined the streets to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales. "We brought a bit of rain with us yesterday, it's a bit nicer today!" he told one woman...
Prince William, Kate mocked with ‘USA’ chants, boos at Celtics game

New videos show Prince William and Kate Middleton being mocked with raucous chants of “USA, USA” as they sat courtside at a Celtics game on the first night of their whirlwind Boston trip Wednesday. Just hours after touching down in the Massachusetts capital for their first stateside visit since 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, watched the Celtics take on the Miami Heat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and two of the team’s owners. But when the royal couple were featured on the Jumbotron twice, they were met with raucous cries of “USA, USA”...
Prince William & Kate's Awkward Boston Celtics Game Appearance Mocked As Viewers Question If It's Her 'First Time Clapping'

Fans are poking fun at Prince William and Kate Middleton after the royals made an appearance at the Boston Celtics game, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in good spirits while sitting courtside at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, having arrived in the city for a three-day visit in honor of William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.Kate and William sat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics star Thomas "Satch" Sanders, the team's two principal owners, and their wives.Viewers spotted the couple cheering during the game, leading to a Twitterstorm online after some eagle-eyed...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales are learning about climate innovations being put to use in and around Boston ahead of Friday's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony After sitting courtside at the Celtics game on Wednesday night, Kate Middleton and Prince William were off and running on Thursday morning for a busy day of outings as they continue their three-day visit to Boston. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs in Somerville where they learned how the organization is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis. The visit is the perfect outing...
RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Grizzlies star Ja Morant playing vs. Heat

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is one of the most must-see talents in the NBA. His superhuman athleticism and leaping ability at his size are unparalleled by any other guard today and make him more or less a walking highlight reel. With this in mind, Grizzlies fans and Heat fans alike want to know: is Ja Morant playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight versus Miami?
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022

The Boston Celtics (19-5) visit the Toronto Raptors (12-11) on Monday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Raptors prediction and pick. Boston has won six of its last seven games and sits in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 15-9 against the […] The post NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 reasons Anthony Davis absolutely belongs in the NBA MVP discussion

Anthony Davis firmly belongs in the 2022-23 NBA MVP conversation. A few more historically dominant performances in Los Angeles Lakers victories and he may suddenly find himself in pole position. On Sunday, AD dropped 55 points (the second-most of his career) on 22-of-30 shooting (9-of-9 from the free-throw line), 17 rebounds and 3 blocks as […] The post 5 reasons Anthony Davis absolutely belongs in the NBA MVP discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
