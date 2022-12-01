Read full article on original website
Prince William Shocks Crowd in Boston When He Gives Shoutout to a Superfan Mom
"My first thought was that I have to share this with my mom," local resident Alex Cross, 30, tells PEOPLE of her impromptu exchange with the royal Prince William is bringing his Earthshot energy to the streets of Boston! While William and Kate Middleton greeted fans outside Roca, a nonprofit in nearby Chelsea, William had a lively chat with some of the well-wishers who lined the streets to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales. "We brought a bit of rain with us yesterday, it's a bit nicer today!" he told one woman...
Prince William, Kate mocked with ‘USA’ chants, boos at Celtics game
New videos show Prince William and Kate Middleton being mocked with raucous chants of “USA, USA” as they sat courtside at a Celtics game on the first night of their whirlwind Boston trip Wednesday. Just hours after touching down in the Massachusetts capital for their first stateside visit since 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, watched the Celtics take on the Miami Heat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and two of the team’s owners. But when the royal couple were featured on the Jumbotron twice, they were met with raucous cries of “USA, USA”...
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Prince William & Kate's Awkward Boston Celtics Game Appearance Mocked As Viewers Question If It's Her 'First Time Clapping'
Fans are poking fun at Prince William and Kate Middleton after the royals made an appearance at the Boston Celtics game, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in good spirits while sitting courtside at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, having arrived in the city for a three-day visit in honor of William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.Kate and William sat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics star Thomas "Satch" Sanders, the team's two principal owners, and their wives.Viewers spotted the couple cheering during the game, leading to a Twitterstorm online after some eagle-eyed...
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
The Prince and Princess of Wales are learning about climate innovations being put to use in and around Boston ahead of Friday's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony After sitting courtside at the Celtics game on Wednesday night, Kate Middleton and Prince William were off and running on Thursday morning for a busy day of outings as they continue their three-day visit to Boston. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs in Somerville where they learned how the organization is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis. The visit is the perfect outing...
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
NBA Fans In Shock After Lakers Secure Impossible Win Over Milwaukee Bucks: "This Team Is Building!"
Lakers fans celebrate after impressive win against Giannis and the Bucks.
Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Remain Popular Among NBA Players
Kyrie Irving's Nike sneaker line has been canceled but it remains popular among NBA players.
RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac
After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Must Trade Anthony Davis Or Give Him The Right Reinforcements
CBS' Brad Botkin felt Davis was playing his best basketball and that applies massive pressure on the Lakers front office.
Is Grizzlies star Ja Morant playing vs. Heat
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is one of the most must-see talents in the NBA. His superhuman athleticism and leaping ability at his size are unparalleled by any other guard today and make him more or less a walking highlight reel. With this in mind, Grizzlies fans and Heat fans alike want to know: is Ja Morant playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight versus Miami?
Lakers Anthony Davis matches 21-year Kobe Bryant Lakers record amid mind-blowing stretch
Anthony Davis just forced his way into the MVP conversation on Sunday night after yet another mind-blowing performance against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been on a tear of late, but he’s taken it to a whole different level over his past two games. Davis...
Nets HC Jacque Vaughn drops key Ben Simmons injury update amid three-game absence
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has missed the last three games after leaving last week’s win over Orlando with a calf strain. The team announced Wednesday that Simmons would miss a minimum of three games with the injury. Head coach Jacque Vaughn provided an update on Simmons Sunday following...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Boston Celtics (19-5) visit the Toronto Raptors (12-11) on Monday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Raptors prediction and pick. Boston has won six of its last seven games and sits in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 15-9 against the […] The post NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 reasons Anthony Davis absolutely belongs in the NBA MVP discussion
Anthony Davis firmly belongs in the 2022-23 NBA MVP conversation. A few more historically dominant performances in Los Angeles Lakers victories and he may suddenly find himself in pole position. On Sunday, AD dropped 55 points (the second-most of his career) on 22-of-30 shooting (9-of-9 from the free-throw line), 17 rebounds and 3 blocks as […] The post 5 reasons Anthony Davis absolutely belongs in the NBA MVP discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
