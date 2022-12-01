Read full article on original website
The Ohio State football team is in the process of preparing to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff. It’s a daunting task on its own when you have everyone available. When players or coaches start to become unavailable, it makes it a whole lot harder.
The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
