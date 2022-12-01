The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a Public Information Meeting. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, Sc 29102. This project is part of SCDOT’s Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program. The proposed repairs will improve mobility in the region and extend the service life of this bridge in Clarendon County. The meeting will be a drop-in format and have displays for viewing. Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comments forms will also be available on the SCDOT project website. https://scdotgis.online/OrangeburgandClarendonBridges (link is not Explorer compatible.)

16 HOURS AGO