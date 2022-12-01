Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
live5news.com
Family of missing Orangeburg child pleads for her safe return
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing girl from Orangeburg is hoping someone will recognize her and notify authorities so she can come home safe. Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized there was no sign of the child.
live5news.com
Berkeley County school bus with middle school students involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said there were 33 students on the bus from...
live5news.com
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
live5news.com
Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for what they’re expecting to be a severe flu season. Beginning Monday, the district’s Nursing Services Department will be at Hunley Park Elementary offering free flu vaccinations to students. Over the...
live5news.com
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been taken to the hospital with burns after his house exploded in Colleton County Monday night. First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a propane explosion. Deputy...
manninglive.com
SCDOT to hold meeting in Clarendon
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a Public Information Meeting. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, Sc 29102. This project is part of SCDOT’s Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program. The proposed repairs will improve mobility in the region and extend the service life of this bridge in Clarendon County. The meeting will be a drop-in format and have displays for viewing. Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comments forms will also be available on the SCDOT project website. https://scdotgis.online/OrangeburgandClarendonBridges (link is not Explorer compatible.)
live5news.com
Explosion felt in Colleton Co., fire crews on scene
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Colleton County are responding to a house fire on Monday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says firefighters were called to the fire near Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road are closed as crews clean...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
live5news.com
2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing for students and staff at Charleston and Dorchester District 2 schools. The Charleston County School District will provide the tests for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B on Sunday from...
live5news.com
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to a stabbing. Roosevelt Poarch was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
live5news.com
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Monday night. Authorities say Leroy Parnell, 67, was seen leaving a family home on Midview Drive in Ladson at 11 a.m. Then at 1 p.m., Parnell was spotted at the Kwik Mart on Highway 78 in Ladson. Officials say he was picked up by a taxi to go to a hospital but hasn’t been found at any area hospitals.
live5news.com
Man charged in Williamsburg County officer-involved shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division says a Lake City man is facing nine charges in connection with a Nov. 17 standoff. Darrell Lee Williams, 37, is charged with seven counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count each of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
live5news.com
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
live5news.com
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
