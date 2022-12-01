Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Brazil dominates South Korea, 4-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Brazil dominating South Korea 4-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar in the tournament's sixth match of the round of 16. Brazilian superstar Neymar was back in action for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in...
FOX Sports
Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take a moment to appreciate World Cup journey
AR-RAYYAN, Qatar — Four American soccer players sat in a circle on the turf of Khalifa Stadium an hour after getting knocked out of the World Cup. The United States men's national team gave everything it had through four games, but on Saturday, it met a better team in the Netherlands that beat them 3-1, ending their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in 20 years.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Croatia take different paths to quarters
While Brazil hardly broke a sweat against South Korea on Monday, Croatia had to go to penalties with Japan to secure its spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. The two winners will now face off Friday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Here's everything that happened...
FOX Sports
Brazil is dominating the World Cup and making it look fun
DOHA, Qatar — This is why Brazil is the favorite to win the World Cup. This is why it has been all along. Not so much because of its complete and utter annihilation of the best South Korean team in a dozen years on Monday, although there’s plenty to be said about the comprehensive, 4-1, round-of-16 rout at Stadium 974 in the Qatari capital.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
FOX Sports
Final words on USMNT, Nick is sticking with Brazil winning 2022 FIFA World Cup | What's Wright?
The USMNT's 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup journey came to an end when they fell to the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. While fans are disappointed and down, Nick Wright shares his final words to one of the World Cup's youngest teams, including why they should not call this run a 'disappointment' nor a 'rousing success.' Nick then breaks down what the USMNT must do to prepare for when the United States hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with why he is sticking with Brazil to win it all.
Harry Kane convinced World Cup goals will flow after late Euros burst
Harry Kane admits that he can dwell on the misses only not for long. The problem for him after the big one against the USA in England’s second group game at the World Cup was that it happened in the third minute of added time. “So you come off the pitch straight away and you know you won’t get another opportunity,” the captain says.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia defeats Japan on PKs, 3-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Croatia defeating Japan in a wild knockout-stage game at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar that was decided by penalty kicks after a hard-fought battle. With the win, Croatia — led by world-class midfielder Luka Modrić — has advanced...
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need further 263 to win. England's first Test against Pakistan is set for...
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
FOX Sports
Croatia denies Japan in dramatic penalty-kick shootout
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Sooner or later, we were going to see one. A penalty shootout, the most brutal, exciting, painful, joyous, triumphant, devastating, and — more than anything — sudden slice of drama that soccer has to offer. On this night, a high-quality contest between two...
Believe the hype, Bellingham is lighting up the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jordan Henderson knew exactly who to thank after opening the scoring in England’s 3-0 win against Senegal at the World Cup. Pointing a finger in the direction of Jude Bellingham, Henderson charged over to his teammate, pressed his face nose-to-nose with the teenager and stared intensely into his eyes before embracing him in celebration.
CBS Sports
FIFA 2022 World Cup: France's Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, and Adrien Rabiot deserve praise
France is into the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and may well be considered favorites now after their 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday which underlined Kylian Mbappe's status as arguably the tournament's form player. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted two second half goals at Al Thumama Stadium to shoot to the top of the goal scoring charts with five in Qatar while Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in what had been a tight contest up until half time in Doha.
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
FOX Sports
World Cup turning into a superstar showcase as bracket narrows
Just like that, the World Cup of upsets has morphed into the World Cup of superstars. How did that happen? And how did it happen so quickly?. What looked like a bloodbath for the favorites as underdog after underdog roared during the group stage, has seen order restored and the biggest names still here, with two weeks left, throwing punches and staring each other down.
FOX Sports
Why Jesús Ferreira starting for the U.S. vs. Netherlands is a curious choice
DOHA, Qatar — United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter made a surprising change to his starting lineup for Saturday’s World Cup round of 16 clash with the Netherlands (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), bringing in forward Jesús Ferreira for his first action of the tournament.
FOX Sports
Social media reacts to USA loss to Netherlands: U.S. fans let it all out
The 2022 World Cup knockout stage started with United States men's national team losing 3-1 vs. Netherlands, sending the USMNT home in the round of 16 for the third time in each of its last three World Cup appearances. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions. Check...
