The USMNT's 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup journey came to an end when they fell to the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. While fans are disappointed and down, Nick Wright shares his final words to one of the World Cup's youngest teams, including why they should not call this run a 'disappointment' nor a 'rousing success.' Nick then breaks down what the USMNT must do to prepare for when the United States hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with why he is sticking with Brazil to win it all.

4 HOURS AGO