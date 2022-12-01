ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Covina-Valley school district teachers strike is averted with tentative agreement

By Howard Blume
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYRHv_0jTxTwtF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDaM6_0jTxTwtF00
Teachers rally outside Covina-Valley Unified School District headquarters Wednesday just before the resumption of negotiations. A last-minute deal averted a strike set for Thursday. (Howard Blume / Los Angeles Times)

Teachers union leaders called off a strike set for today at the Covina-Valley Unified School District after reaching a tentative agreement late Wednesday night with officials of the 13,400-student school system.

"Schools will be open and will continue on a normal schedule tomorrow, Dec. 1," Supt. Elizabeth Eminhizer announced in an email to families in the east San Gabriel Valley district. "We look forward to continuing to provide our students with enriching instruction and extracurricular activities."

"We are grateful to our outstanding teaching staff for the work that they do with our students to provide them with educational excellence, every day," she added.

The union sent out an announcement as well: "A teacher strike in Covina-Valley Unified School District has been narrowly averted as a clock-is-ticking bargaining session today has produced a tentative agreement."

Both announcements were made not long before midnight.

The strike, had it happened, would have been an early test case for K-12 labor disputes in the post-pandemic landscape. For the most part, school districts in California are flush with record funding due to COVID-19 relief aid and record state tax revenues. But much of this money is one-time aid or based on tax revenues that state officials warn are not certain to persist at current levels.

The settlement came after hundreds of teachers protested in front of district headquarters Wednesday morning. The union described the tentative pact as a compromise that addresses a key sticking point, a cap on health benefits that would have burdened recently hired and future teachers with higher health costs.

The compromise avoids a two-tier structure for employee benefits that the district had wanted. The district had been pushing for new employees to have to pay more over time for healthcare for dependents. The district had asserted that, overall, its benefits proposal would have remained generous under the proposed structure.

The union wanted to maintain the status quo on benefits, arguing that the district could afford to do so.

Under the tentative agreement, which workers must ratify, employees retain benefits with no premium costs except under the most expensive plan, just as before. But, over time, the cost of healthcare for dependents will rise. As of Jan. 1, employee contributions to dependent coverage increase to two to three times current amounts, "but still remain low," according to the district. And starting Jan. 1, 2024, the district will cover 80% and unit members will pick up 20% of medical plan premium increases.

This benefits the district because there is cost-sharing related to future increases in health costs. The win for the union is that for recent and new employees, the terms exclude a “hard cap” on what the district will pay for dependent benefits, which could have added significantly more to costs over time.

The new agreement also includes a 5.2% increase in salary for the 2021-22 school year and a 7% increase for the current school year.

Both sides had already been in agreement on the size of the raise for 2021-22. However, the amount of increase for the current school year had not been set. The union proposed a 10% increase at the time the two sides entered “fact-finding,” which is part of the state’s mediation process in labor bargaining.

In addition, the union had wanted all former employees covered by the raise for time periods in which they worked. Instead, as part of the overall compromise, the retroactive raises would cover only departed workers who were employed as of July 1.

Under the deal, special education teachers would receive extra pay for added responsibilities related to the case management of students with disabilities — more than the district had proposed but not as much as the union had asked for.

Entering Wednesday, an agreement had seemed far from certain . The district had been posting updates online , as had the union .

Negotiations began at 9 a.m., shortly after the early morning rally that drew more than 300 participants. Teachers returned to district headquarters after school to demonstrate again.

The school system serves Covina, West Covina, Glendora, San Dimas, Irwindale and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. It has nine elementary schools, three middle schools, three comprehensive high schools, a continuation school and an online school, as well as preschool and adult education.

Close to 70% of district students are from low-income families, and about 80% are Latino.

The district employs about 575 teachers. The teachers union also represents the district's nurses and speech pathologists.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 4

Deborah Vogler
4d ago

sorry we no longer support teachers or the teachers union as they are just money hungry and want more control over our children and that's not going to happen. we're going to take our schools back and teach our children the basics. I say let the teachers strike and stay on strike and higher teachers that really want to help our children learn

Reply
4
Grief
4d ago

Most teachers are liberal so I hope they get nothing for helping destroy children's lives teaching Sodomy!!

Reply
3
Related
whqr.org

'Flood of evictions' looms in Los Angeles as pandemic tenant protections expire

LOS ANGELES — Tenant protections in Los Angeles County that have kept families housed throughout the pandemic are set to end Dec. 31, meaning more than 30,000 households could face eviction by the end of the year, according to researchers' estimates based on county Superior Court records. The expiration...
WebMD

L.A. County May Require Indoor Masks Again

Dec. 3, 2022 -- With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising quickly, Los Angeles County may require indoor masking in public spaces soon. Face masks would be required in indoor spaces if the county hits the metrics that move it from a medium level of community transmission into a high level as defined by the CDC, County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said at a news conference Thursday.
orangecountytribune.com

It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win

Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
KTLA

Possible fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita sends junior high student to hospital

A student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School in Santa Clarita was taken to a local hospital after they possibly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. Though officials only described the student as “sick” and the call for service as a “medical emergency,” the student was administered naloxone, an opioid reversal drug that is also known […]
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
foxla.com

Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
scvnews.com

Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday.  Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.  “I have been truly blessed ...
foxla.com

Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
CBS LA

OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
476K+
Followers
76K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy