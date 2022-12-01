Read full article on original website
Police: Man in custody after robbing a Valdosta Bank of America, Monday morning
A 32-year-old man is in custody following a bank robbery in Valdosta. Just before 11: 00 a.m. Monday, Valdosta police responded to the Bank of America on the block of 3030 North Patterson Street, after an employee called E911 to report a possible robbery in progress. Police say that the...
Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share
A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside
A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
17-year-old Florida teen robbed, vehicle hijacked at Westwood Apartments in Albany
A vehicle hijacking investigation is underway in Albany after a 17-year-old Florida teen was robbed and their vehicle was stolen. On December 3, officers responded to the Westwood Apartments, located in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a motor vehicle hijacking. Police say, the 17-year-old male...
Albany 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Recap
In case you missed it, Albany had their 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Rock and Roll Christmas on Saturday. The festive event featured a Christmas Village, parade and endless entertainment for the holidays. Downtown Albany Manager Lequrica Gaskins described how excited she was for the turnout after it'd second year...
Dougherty County Commission approves grant application for public library renovations
Dougherty County Public Library has been working on renovating their Westtown Library branch but needs more funds with the total budget proposed to be $1.5 million. The plan is to update the existing building and its facilities that hasn't been used by people in a while, especially since the building itself hasn't gotten any renovations since it was first built.
Georgia Power, environmental groups clash over coal ash
ATLANTA – Environmental advocates are calling into question Georgia Power’s plan for closing ash ponds adjacent to coal-burning power plants. Jennette Gayer, director of Atlanta-based Environment Georgia, cited a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denying an Ohio utility’s request to leave coal ash at a closed pond in contact with groundwater.
The Good Life City set to host 'Christmas With Grandparents' after two-year hiatus
This holiday season, the fun and fantastic staff of the Albany Recreation & Parks Department is inviting all local seniors to come together and celebrate in style as they host ‘Christmas With Grandparents’ on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Hosted by Recreation Supervisor Tee Taylor, it will be a...
Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024
ATLANTA – The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries. Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would...
Cirque Italia takes its magical dream adventure to Moultrie
Cirque Italia will be in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Ag Expo under the white and blue big top tent from December 8 through December 11. Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Have you ever wished you could turn...
