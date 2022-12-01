Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Patrick Mahomes’ Kids and Dogs Were All Named With a Common Theme in Mind
As many fans know, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a husband, a father of two young kids, and a dad to two dogs who are so beloved in the family they have their own social media accounts. More on that in a moment. Article continues below advertisement. First,...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
PopSugar
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game
If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you
Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Video shows what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes told Bengals’ Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Why Chiefs’ loss to Bengals Sunday had a significant impact on their Super Bowl odds
With the loss, FiveThirtyEight’s numbers say the Chiefs are no longer the favorites to reach the Super Bowl from the AFC.
Here’s what Bengals said about Chiefs, and one comment that caught Patrick Mahomes’ eye
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals game
Here is what the pundits were saying about the Chiefs heading into the rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Family Not Happy On Sunday
The family of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not happy with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Both Mahomes' mom, Randi, and wife, Brittany, have called out the Bengals for a questionable play. Brittany believes the refs were against the Chiefs on Sunday, with the Bengals taking...
