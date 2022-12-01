ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

Snowplow drivers in short supply this year

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBYFn_0jTxSZbb00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A national transportation group is warning Americans across the country will likely face long delays this winter as states struggle to find enough snowplow drivers.

“State transportation officials have repeatedly told us they simply can’t fill many driver positions. In fact, one official recently said he needs 140 new snowplow drivers but due to low wages and other concerns he is having trouble hiring anyone,” said Doug Anderson, the Utah-based incoming chairman of the National Coalition for Open Roads (NCFOR).

The organization was formed two years ago to advocate for cost-effective winter road maintenance practices to ensure roads remain open and safe.

According to Indeed.com, the average wage for snowplow drivers is over $25 an hour, but for most state-run transportation departments in western states the starting wage is just over $19 an hour.

“That’s simply not competitive, especially when many fast-food places are offering close to similar pay.  In one ski resort community, we’ve been told that dishwashers are being paid $26 an hour,” said Roger Knoph, the current chairman of the NCFOR board, who lives in Colorado.

Starting wages for snowplow drivers in western states:

  • California: $26.00
  • Montana: $24.00
  • Colorado: $21,24
  • Washington: $20.52
  • Oregon: $18.80
  • Idaho: $18.15
  • Wyoming: $18.14
  • Nebraska: $17.90
  • Utah: $17.60
  • Nevada: $17.50

Many transportation departments have begun high school-focused recruiting efforts after states lowered the minimum age to drive a snowplow to 18 years of age. Several state governments have recently begun paying thousands of dollars for the training needed to help the new drivers qualify for a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) required to operate a large vehicle and plow roads.

“States wouldn’t even consider hiring anyone without a CDL license just a few years ago.  Now they are accepting just about anyone,” Anderson said. “The downside is that once they get that commercial license, some of the new hires are leaving for much higher paying jobs.”

To help with hiring and retention needs for snowplow drivers, NCFOR recommends governors and state legislators consider:

  • Increasing snowplow driver salaries to be more competitive with the private sector.
    • This includes offering signing bonuses to new hires with a requirement that they stay on the job for six months.
    • NCFOR recommends that those who leave state employment early must repay the bonus and any costs associated with obtaining a CDL.
  • Creating housing allowances to recruit and retain snowplow drivers living in high-cost areas.
    • This would be similar to housing allowances offered by the federal government to military personnel and certain other critical employees.
  • Considering offering hardship pay for positions in remote areas where hiring and keeping drivers has been problematic

There is another step the trade association recommends.

“One official told us that one the biggest problems they have with hiring new snowplow drivers is a requirement that all state employees be vaccinated for Covid. Now that the Covid has waned, we think removing the vaccine requirement would bring added safety to the public by bringing on more snowplow drivers to keep our roads safe,” said Peter Novak, another member of the board.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, data from 2007 through 2016 found snow and slushy roads contributed to 562,182 crashes, 138,735 injuries, and over 1,700 deaths.

“We want elected officials to recognize that the underfunding of winter highway maintenance means lives lost and sometimes horrible injuries.  The cost to business is also significant.  A single day of roads closed due to snow can cost companies millions of dollars in lost revenue,” said Rhett Roberts, a founding member of the coalition.

The post Snowplow drivers in short supply this year appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
eastidahonews.com

Retired physical therapist joins elite group of cyclists completing multiple races at age 70

IDAHO FALLS — When Bryant Belnap closed the door on his private practice, he turned to the open road on a sleek bike and began racking up the miles. After a few years of mild success in amateur cycling throughout the western states, the retired physical therapist from Ammon was determined to cross something very special off his bucket list.
KIFI Local News 8

16th annual homelessness encampment helps raise awareness for homelessness

For the past 16 years on the first weekend of December Pocatello's Caldwell park has had a special event take place. The park provides the backdrop for the Annual Aid for Friends Homeless Encampment. The Pocatello homeless shelter, invites people to learn what homeless people go through in the heart of an Idaho Winter. The post 16th annual homelessness encampment helps raise awareness for homelessness appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
eastidahonews.com

Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
KIFI Local News 8

Local Road Closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho mourns the loss of 4 murdered U of I students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday, crowds at the College of Eastern Idaho held a moment of silent solidarity in unity with vigils held across the state. The state of Idaho mourns the lives of four University of Idaho students; Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. "I don't have the words to The post Idaho mourns the loss of 4 murdered U of I students appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

School closures for Friday, Dec. 2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather

DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...
KIFI Local News 8

Backcountry roads closed for winter

Starting Thursday, a number of Bonneville County backcountry and forest roads will be closed for the winter season. The post Backcountry roads closed for winter appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy