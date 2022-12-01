Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into house in Bergen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash into a house in Bergen. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on Reed Road. Officials tell us a vehicle crashed into a house. Police say the people in the car got out and ran away. That investigation is still active this morning, a search is underway with drones and dogs.
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
13 vehicles damaged at IAA Bergen in fire
BERGEN, N.Y. — More than a dozen vehicles went up in flames at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) in the Village of Bergen on Apple Tree Avenue. The Bergen Fire Department says they were called out there just after noon on Saturday along with several other fire departments. IAA was also able to lend a hand in battling the blaze by using heavy machinery to move the burnt vehicles to give crews better access.
Rt. 390 Southbound reopen after tractor-trailer fire
The tractor-trailer caught fire near the Scottsville exit and traffic is being diverted around the accident.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
1 in hospital following head-on crash in Town of Newfane
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on car accident in the Town of Newfane. According to deputies, a car driving westbound on Ridge Road crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle. The driver in the westbound vehicle is being treated for injuries...
2 men sent to hospital after 2 pick-up trucks crash into Warsaw Elementary School
WARSAW, N.Y. — Two men are in the hospital after a pick-up truck crashed into another pick-up truck before crashing into Warsaw Elementary School around 2 p.m. Friday. Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister said the accelerator of one of the trucks got stuck, causing it to T-bone another truck traveling at around 80 miles per hour. The impact of the crash caused both trucks to then hit the school library where 20 students were inside.
WHEC TV-10
Two trucks crashed into Warsaw school building
WARSAW, N.Y. – All students and staff are safe after two trucks crashed into the elementary school in Warsaw. That’s according to an email sent from the school district to parents. Two trucks crashed into the school on West Buffalo Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Students in...
13 WHAM
Employee accused of letting juveniles fight at Monroe County Children's Detention Center
Rush, N.Y. — A now-former employee at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, following a police investigation. John Kanu, 23, of Greece, is accused of allowing two juveniles to engage in 'slap boxing,' a type of sparring in which...
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center employee arrested for allegedly facilitating fight
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
13 WHAM
Canandaigua man accused of slashing victim's throat during fight
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man is accused of slashing the throat of another person during a fight at a home in Canandaigua. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Saltonstalll Street. Police said David Labarr, 66, stabbed the victim with a knife before a...
13 WHAM
Park Avenue rape suspect indicted
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood has been indicted on several charges. BACKGROUND: Man charged for string of sexual assault incidents in Park Ave. neighborhood in Rochester | Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty.
Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper […]
Regal theater closed abruptly Friday night
Lancaster Police responded to the Regal Theater Complex Friday night for a report of a man with a gun inside the theater.
wxxinews.org
Several thousand power outages reported after strong winds on Saturday
Several thousand utility customers were left without power for a time on Saturday after strong winds, gusting more than 50 mph at times, swept through Western NY and the Finger Lakes. But just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service canceled the High Wind Warning for Monroe and nearby counties...
