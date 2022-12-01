ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sign With Saudi Arabian Team Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has found a new team...and a new league. The Portuguese soccer legend is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth a potential $200 million per season with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Spain's national newspaper Marca. Days prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA...
Pelé Honored By Brazilian National Team After Victory at World Cup

Fans held up a banner honoring Pelé, and then the Brazilian national team did the same. In the 10th minute of Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans in the stands behind one of the goals opened a large banner with an image of the Brazilian soccer legend, who is currently hospitalized. After the victory, the Brazilian national team stood on the pitch holding a Pelé banner of their own.
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea

Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan

In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament. And that’s when Dominik Livaković announced himself to the world. The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper saved Takumi Minamino’s opening...
Best Goal Celebrations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Goals have come in abundance in Qatar. There were 120 goals scored across 48 group stage matches, an average of 2.5 a match. Though it is a lower total compared to 2014 (136) and 2018 (122), it topped 2010’s mark of 101. England and Spain led the way in...
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5

The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch Spain Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain. Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.
The Associated Press

Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

