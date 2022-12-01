Read full article on original website
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day,. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
Suspects sought in Hill County burglary
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify some suspects in a burglary. The burglary occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 31, outside of Hubbard. You can view pictures of the male suspect, female suspect, and their vehicle below.
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road. The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found...
Woman killed in hit-and-run; search for driver underway, Killeen police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police on Monday identified Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, 39, as the woman killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The search for the driver who failed to stop and offer help continues, police said. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, officers were...
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
DPS names escaped Texas inmate Featured Fugitive
CORYELL COUNTY / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has named Coryell County fugitive 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Hogan as December’s Featured Fugitive. Hogan is also one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. DPS says his reward is increased to $6,000 for the month of December if information leading to his […]
Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
Temple police looking for robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
2 Black officers sue Texas DPS alleging discrimination
AUSTIN, Texas - Two Texas Department of Public Safety officers are suing the department for unlawful discriminatory employment practices. The lawsuit alleges that Jari McPherson and Jarald Sams, who are Black, were subjected to retaliation, denied promotion, training, and job assignments because of their race. Jari McPherson allegations against TxDPS.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling
Texas officers stopped a U-Haul in a border county and discovered illegal immigrants in the back of the van.
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
