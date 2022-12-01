Read full article on original website
"Hope, optimism and urgency" highlighted Earthshot Prize in Boston
BOSTON - Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency." The Prince of Wales paid homage to the late President John F. Kennedy, saying his Earthshot Prize was inspired by Kennedy's audacious moonshot speech in 1962 that mobilized the nation to put astronauts on the moon. That same sense of urgency and scale is needed now to protect the environment, William said....
Upworthy
Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising
A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
Vox
The deep roots of antisemitism’s resurgence in America
President Donald Trump’s weekend dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — two figures who have become the face of modern-day antisemitism in America — has shocked the political world. For Jews, the dinner was more than simply shocking: It was a reminder of an old and very ugly history of influential Americans mainstreaming antisemitism.
The biggest losers in the US midterm elections? Republican mega-donors
Donors like Peter Thiel poured millions into candidates that no amount of money could sell to voters while Mehmet Oz self-funded a failed run
The Grimke Sisters and the Indelible Stain of Slavery
“Our family, Black and white.” For the slaveholding class of the old South, it was a familiar trope, one intended to convey both mastery and benevolence, to hide the reality of raw power and exploitation behind an ideology of paternalistic concern and natural racial hierarchy. There was profound irony in the white South’s choice of this image, for the words were far from simply figurative: They revealed the very truths they were designed to hide. One can see in the slave schedules of the 1850 and 1860 censuses the many entries marked “mulatto,” individuals the census taker regarded as mixed race, rather than Black. This was the literal family produced by the slave system before the Civil War—children conceived from the sexual dominance of free white men over enslaved Black women in liaisons that ranged from a single encounter of rape to extended relationships, such as the decades-long connection between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings.
School principals say culture wars made last year 'rough as hell'
A new survey of high school principals reveals that political fights with parents and community members are on the rise and taking a serious toll.
House committee to premiere first-of-its-kind documentary showcasing economic inequality
A bipartisan House committee is set to premiere a first-of-its-kind documentary to present its findings on the realities of economic inequality in the United States and the unique journeys of people seeking to attain financial security.
Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination
A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
‘Karen’ and ‘woke’ were the most searched slang terms in 2022
It seems everyone is still wondering what “woke” and “Karen” really mean. The insulting word “Karen” topped the list of most-Googled slang terms this year in nearly half of US states, according to AI writing tool QuillBot. The company analyzed which states searched for the word — which it defines as a “pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors” — the most using Google Trends data. Whether trying to keep up with the fast-moving internet zeitgeist or just questioning a clear definition, “Karen”...
Phys.org
Student 'slave auctions' illustrate the existence of a hidden culture of domination and subjugation in US schools
In an otherwise normal football season, two California high schools abruptly canceled the remainder of their games for the same reason. Players on both teams participated in troublesome acts of racism. In October 2022, Amador High School in Sutter Creek ended its season after school officials learned that several players...
