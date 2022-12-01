ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hazen: Diamondbacks still thinking outside the box with potential moves

SAN DIEGO — While some rival clubs were throwing around money, the Diamondbacks seemed to have a relatively quiet first day at the winter meetings on Monday. But while speaking with reporters late in the afternoon, General Manager Mike Hazen seemed to at least hint at the potential for his team to make some noise. A week after mentioning the possibility of doing a deal that would “change the complexion of our team a little bit,” Hazen...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Lions defense, passing attack keep wildcard hopes alive

DETROIT – Defense and offensive weaponry proved to be too much for the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Detroit Lions had a convincing 40-14 victory, improving to 5-7 on the season, and are now just two games back in the loss column for the seventh and playoff spot. Defense. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Are the playoffs a realistic possibility for Lions?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Lions brimming with confidence with winnable games coming up. The Lions are in the graphic right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy