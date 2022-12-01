Read full article on original website
Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal
Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the eighth straight World Cup where Brazil has advanced to the quarterfinals, with its last round of 16 loss coming in 1990 against Argentina.
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea
Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight
After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match. The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half. Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior,...
Daizen Maeda Gives Japan 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Croatia
Japan pulled off a pair of upsets over European oppositions in the World Cup group stage, and it is one step closer to another in the round of 16. Daizen Maeda gave Japan a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute of Monday’s match against Croatia. Japan strung together three passes off a corner kick before sending it into the box, and the ball found Maeda on the right side of the net. The Celtic forward then booted a left-footed shot past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković for the match’s first goal.
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Croatia Beats Japan on Penalty Kicks, Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals
The Vatreni went into extra time three times in their run to the 2018 World Cup Final, and they used that experience to keep their 2022 hopes alive. The team edged Japan 1-1 (3-1) on penalty kicks in its round of 16 contest at Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. Nikola Vlašić, Marcelo Brozović and Mario Pašalić scored in the penalty shootout, but the story for Croatia came in goal.
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament. And that’s when Dominik Livaković announced himself to the world. The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper saved Takumi Minamino’s opening...
With Pelé ailing in hospital, Brazil thrills, then sends the 'king' its love
DOHA, Qatar — Before they bounded over to their reveling supporters, before they clapped their hands and mounted one another's backs, and before they circled Stadium 974 after their latest World Cup victory, the Brazilian players paused and thought of the king. They gathered at midfield after 90 minutes...
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sign With Saudi Arabian Team Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has found a new team...and a new league. The Portuguese soccer legend is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth a potential $200 million per season with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Spain's national newspaper Marca. Days prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA...
Portugal Coach ‘Really Didn't Like' Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Being Subbed Off
There's a bit of drama surrounding Portugal ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match. Portugal manager Fernando Santos criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his reaction to being subbed off during the team's 2-1 loss to South Korea in the group stage finale. "I didn't...
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
Best Goal Celebrations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Goals have come in abundance in Qatar. There were 120 goals scored across 48 group stage matches, an average of 2.5 a match. Though it is a lower total compared to 2014 (136) and 2018 (122), it topped 2010’s mark of 101. England and Spain led the way in...
How to Watch Spain Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain. Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.
What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round. We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that...
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
