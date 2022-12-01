Read full article on original website
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
WQAD
5th annual Chriskindlmarket brings holiday spirit and German heritage to QC
Over 60 vendors came to Davenport's Freight House Farmers Market for the fifth annual chriskindlmarket. Food, jewelry and wine were just a few products on display.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
WQAD
Galesburg to vote on turning former middle school into community center
The former site of Churchill Jr. High could soon be the site of a new community center developed by the city council for years.
Donations pour in at WQAD and WLLR for annual Toys for Tots drive
MOLINE, Ill. — The donation bins were overflowing Tuesday during WQAD's annual Toys for Tots drive. WQAD hosted the drop-off event with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday outside of our station in Moline. This year, we also partnered with IHeartMedia station WLLR to collect the toys.
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
For nearly 50 years, this Moline crossing guard has been making an impact
MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad Cities crossing guard has been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post. Mary Schoeve was hired as a crossing guard by the Moline-Coal Valley Community School District on March 1, 1973. Nowadays, it's...
Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. And in case you...
Emergency housing assistance fair shares resources as demand skyrockets
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Local and state agencies reached out to residents in Rock Island Wednesday night in an emergency housing assistance fair that aimed to bring awareness to the available housing assistance programs. Director of Quad Cities Housing Council, Leslie Kilgannon said the reason for the increase in...
Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole
MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day. On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.
Quad City Animal Welfare Center participating in annual 'Empty the Shelters' campaign Dec. 1-10
MILAN, Ill. — Are you looking for a new furry family member to take home this holiday season? The Quad City Animal Welfare Center hopes you consider one of the homeless pets in its shelter to cuddle up on the couch with you. With help from the BISSELL Pet...
'It provides us a lot more eyeballs' | New crimefighting techniques taking hold in the Quad City area
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gun deaths across the country are at its highest level in decades, according to the CDC. The spike is impacting the Quad Cities, which is leading area leaders to beef up ways to tackle the epidemic. Davenport recently rolled out a program to offer resources to...
After two weekend car thefts in Geneseo, police remind the community to lock their cars
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is sending out a warning after a rash of car thefts. One theft involved a Chevrolet Silverado, which was stolen on the west side of town. Police recovered the vehicle. Another theft involved a Ford Fusion, which was last seen in Rock...
Fundraising for Galesburg Public Library is complete after 15 years
GALESBURG, Ill. — After 15 years of fundraising, planning, and community support, Galesburg is set to have a new public library. The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from the State of Illinois, which covered 75% of the total cost of the library. Construction began last April, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
Iowa awards $9.6M to Davenport for Skybridge, Main Street Landing, Figge Museum light field projects
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Iowa Quad Cities is about to get a major boost in funding for three big projects, according to a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. Thanks to the state's Destination Iowa program, Davenport is set to receive $9.6 million for three...
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school. Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11. DeFauw's journey began in...
Davenport man sentenced in connection to April 2021 Daisy Dooks shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting at Davenport's Daisy Dooks Gentlemen's Club shooting, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hagedorn of Davenport was sentenced to 57...
