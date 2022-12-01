ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WQAD

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
WQAD

Donations pour in at WQAD and WLLR for annual Toys for Tots drive

MOLINE, Ill. — The donation bins were overflowing Tuesday during WQAD's annual Toys for Tots drive. WQAD hosted the drop-off event with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday outside of our station in Moline. This year, we also partnered with IHeartMedia station WLLR to collect the toys.
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
WQAD

For nearly 50 years, this Moline crossing guard has been making an impact

MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad Cities crossing guard has been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post. Mary Schoeve was hired as a crossing guard by the Moline-Coal Valley Community School District on March 1, 1973. Nowadays, it's...
WQAD

Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. And in case you...
WQAD

Emergency housing assistance fair shares resources as demand skyrockets

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Local and state agencies reached out to residents in Rock Island Wednesday night in an emergency housing assistance fair that aimed to bring awareness to the available housing assistance programs. Director of Quad Cities Housing Council, Leslie Kilgannon said the reason for the increase in...
WQAD

Santa receives hundreds of letters from QC kids at the North Pole

MOLINE, Ill. — The countdown to Christmas is on and jolly old St. Nick is busy up at the North Pole getting ready for the big day. On Thursday, Santa took a break from his workshop to show us all the letters he's gotten from kids in the Quad Cities. 286 arrived at the North Pole from a special mailbox that was set up outside the Moline Public Works building for the month of December.
WQAD

Fundraising for Galesburg Public Library is complete after 15 years

GALESBURG, Ill. — After 15 years of fundraising, planning, and community support, Galesburg is set to have a new public library. The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from the State of Illinois, which covered 75% of the total cost of the library. Construction began last April, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
WQAD

90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University

GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school. Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11. DeFauw's journey began in...
WQAD

Davenport man sentenced in connection to April 2021 Daisy Dooks shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting at Davenport's Daisy Dooks Gentlemen's Club shooting, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hagedorn of Davenport was sentenced to 57...
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy