Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday.

The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.

Authorities ask that the public avoid avoid the area and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

