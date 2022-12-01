Read full article on original website
Why Mike Clevinger ‘Wanted to Be a Part Of' White Sox
Why Clevinger ‘wanted to be a part of’ White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grounds crew at Guaranteed Rate Field has a fan in new White Sox starter Mike Clevinger. “That was one of my favorite mounds in all the big leagues,” said Clevinger, who...
Hall of Fame Tennis Coach Nick Bollettieri Dies at 91
Nick Bollettieri, the Hall of Fame tennis coach who worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes, has died. He was 91. Bollettieri died Sunday night at home in Florida after a...
Phillies to Sign Trea Turner to Massive 11-Year Contract, NBCS Philly Source Confirms
Source: Phillies to sign Trea Turner to $300 million contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies were hot after Trea Turner and the entire baseball world knew it. They've landed their prized target, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. It's an 11-year, $300 million contract with Turner that includes a...
