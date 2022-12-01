ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

Comments / 1

Related
WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The Georgia Sun

84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash

The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
13WMAZ

Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
13WMAZ

Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing

MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
13WMAZ

Pop up Christmas art show comes to downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street. The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building. It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.
wgxa.tv

WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown

UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
41nbc.com

2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
13WMAZ

City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
13WMAZ

Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
13WMAZ

Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show. The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace. Admission was free...
13WMAZ

Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy