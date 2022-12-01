Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Warner Robins Christmas parade brings fun and festivity to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday morning, with lots of fun and festive floats. 13WMAZ's morning anchors Wanya Reese and Katelyn Heck hosted coverage of the parade, and you can watch it here on the 13WMAZ YouTube page. Over 80...
84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash
The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
13WMAZ's Give Thanks campaign raises nearly $5,000 for four Central Georgia organizations
MACON, Ga. — During the month of November, 13WMAZ partnered with local organizations making a difference in Central Georgia as part of our Give Thanks campaign. Because of your generosity, we raised nearly $5,000 across the four organizations. Over the course of the month, we shared the great work...
Pop up Christmas art show comes to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street. The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building. It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.
'Make people comfortable': Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
MACON, Ga. — Every now and then, it's fun to go out with your friends and grab a cocktail! However, it can take just one unattended drink to be taken advantage of. That's why one Macon bar is taking a shot at helping folks protect themselves from date rape drugs.
Two arrested, one on the run for burglary of a Gray Highway gas station
MACON, Ga. — Two men were arrested for burglary of a gas station on Gray Highway early Monday morning, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4 a.m. three men entered the Murphy Express Gas Station at 1402 Gray Highway and set off the alarm inside.
wgxa.tv
WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown
UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
41nbc.com
2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
Downtown Macon businesses concerned about county's proposed trash plans
MACON, Ga. — Many people can agree that downtown Macon is growing. It has new restaurants and hotels, street expansions and many new stores. As it continues to grow, Bibb County wants to make sure that a trail of trash doesn't follow behind all of the progress. "Every time...
'He was a genuine person': Baldwin County still working unsolved homicide of Francisco Castillo
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We're continuing to cover the unsolved homicides within the City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County. We covered one of the oldest unsolved cases from the city last week about Diquan Key, who was just 21 when he was shot and killed outside of Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge on North Glynn Street.
Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show. The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace. Admission was free...
Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
Ask Mayor Miller: Gray Hwy speed drop, moving log trucks off MLK, proposed taxes for Navicent’s indigent care
MACON, Ga. — In this month’s edition of Ask Mayor Miller, topics ranged from development projects on the horizon, to transportation, to Miller’s recent visits to the new Costco in Athens and its neighboring Trader Joe’s. Improving traffic safety (6:05) Mayor Miller is optimistic that working...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1