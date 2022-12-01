very sorry to hear that. he will be missed. I wish there was something that could have been done to prevent this. I grew up watching The Power Rangers. I watched Rita Repulsa make the Green Ranger as evil. and He eventually turned into a force for good. Then came the Movie. I still have a copy of it. I showed it to my kids and they of course loved it. I took them to see the new one in the theaters in the hopes Tommy was gonna be in it. And he did not disappoint. Even though they decided not to make another one, they started on comic books again with the Mighty Morphin. And I just had to get that. And also the crossover with Batman as well. RIP Jason David Frank.
Related
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready For Release Days After Death
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
Anne Heche’s Son Homer, 20, Reveals His Mom Left Behind ‘Modest Bank Accounts' And No Real Property As Fight With Late Actress’ Ex James Tupper Heats Up
Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans Mourn Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Brian Robinson
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson, Austin St. John And More Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank After His Death
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
Weeks after Aaron Carter’s death, his fiancée is celebrating their son’s 1st birthday: ‘Today is going to be a tough one’
‘Duck Dynasty': Mia Robertson Grieving After Sudden Death of Longtime Surgeon
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'truly loathed each other' in the 1990s: 'At least I wasn't pregnant in a film'
Everything We Know About Country Singer Jake Flint's Untimely Death Hours After Tying The Knot
New Details on the Hours Leading to "Power Rangers" Star's Death Unveiled
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3