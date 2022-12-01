ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
very sorry to hear that. he will be missed. I wish there was something that could have been done to prevent this. I grew up watching The Power Rangers. I watched Rita Repulsa make the Green Ranger as evil. and He eventually turned into a force for good. Then came the Movie. I still have a copy of it. I showed it to my kids and they of course loved it. I took them to see the new one in the theaters in the hopes Tommy was gonna be in it. And he did not disappoint. Even though they decided not to make another one, they started on comic books again with the Mighty Morphin. And I just had to get that. And also the crossover with Batman as well. RIP Jason David Frank.

Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
hypebeast.com

Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49

Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
RadarOnline

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
RadarOnline

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready For Release Days After Death

Jason David Frank's autopsy has been completed, and the beloved Power Ranger actor's body is ready for release, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Monday, two days after his shocking passing at age 49.A detailed report including his cause of death will come at a later date.RadarOnline.com discovered Frank's body was taken to Fort Bend County after multiple news outlets revealed he died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ his death was the result of suicide. The late star, known to many as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver...
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a series that explores dark themes, but another significant aspect of the show is the camaraderie between the officers working at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Although characters have come and gone over the years, the cast has retained that sense of unity. Change is again on the horizon, as Kelli Giddish will soon be exiting the series after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011 (via Variety). Now that we finally know which episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be her last, fans are gearing up for the character's departure.
SheKnows

Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason

It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
RadarOnline

Anne Heche’s Son Homer, 20, Reveals His Mom Left Behind ‘Modest Bank Accounts' And No Real Property As Fight With Late Actress’ Ex James Tupper Heats Up

Late actress Anne Heche’s son Homer has gone back to court to fight his mom’s ex James Tupper as they fight over both control and how much the estate is worth, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer has objected to James’ claim Anne left behind millions. Homer said his mother had a few “modest bank accounts,” royalty payments and other income, a corporation in her name that was used to collect money from acting jobs, membership in her podcast, personal property of “modest value,” and the interest in the future projects from her forthcoming memoir.Further,...
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'

Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Taste of Country

‘Duck Dynasty': Mia Robertson Grieving After Sudden Death of Longtime Surgeon

Mia Robertson, daughter of Duck Dynasty star Missy and Jase Robertson, is grieving this week upon learning of the death of a man who made a huge difference in her life. The teen's longtime surgeon Dr. David Genecov was killed in a car accident last Saturday. Missy Robertson shared the news on Instagram, explaining how his talents and medical inventions made a difference as Mia endured surgery after surgery to repair a cleft lip and palate.
OK! Magazine

Everything We Know About Country Singer Jake Flint's Untimely Death Hours After Tying The Knot

Country singer Jake Flint has passed away at age 37. The Oklahoma native died in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, mere hours after tying the knot with his partner, Brenda. A cause of death has yet to be determined. “Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene. He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.," Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, told a local publication following the tragedy. COMEDIAN LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67 AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY MOMENTS BEFORE CAR ACCIDENT"As a testament to his kindness...
News Breaking LIVE

New Details on the Hours Leading to "Power Rangers" Star's Death Unveiled

New details have been released regarding the days and hours leading up to the death of "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, TMZ reports. Frank, who was found dead inside a hotel room of an apparent suicide over the weekend, had reportedly been involved in an argument with his wife in the days leading up to his death. The two had been undergoing a divorce but were staying at the same hotel in Texas, in separate rooms.
