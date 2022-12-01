ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Police lasering in on speeding through February

By Iz Martin
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You may want to rethink going a few miles over the speed limit for the next few months.

Michigan State Police will be on “overtime speed enforcement” in 2023 until Feb. 28, 2023.

MSU Study: 75 mph speed limits leading to more crashes

According to Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning, the crackdown is an effort to change risky driving behavior as well as save lives.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes,
serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Katie Bower, the director of Michigan HSP. “With the arrival of winter comes snow, slush and slick road conditions that make speeding even more dangerous and crashes more likely.”

The National Strategy on Highway Safety’s Toward Zero Deaths initiative reported that 17 people died and 100 people were seriously injured on Michigan roads in the last week.

Driver killed in fiery Livingston County crash

In 2021, there were 24,555 speed-related car crashes on Michigan roads — a 10.3% increase from the 22,260 crashes reported to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute in 2020.

One could assume that speed-related deaths would occur on highways, but that’s not the case.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that local roads are more dangerous to speed on.

Stats from the NHTSA in 2020 reported that a whopping 87% of all speeding deaths took place on non-interstate roads.

