ST. PAUL, MN (KDAL) – Even though December 1st is the opening date for Minnesota snowmobile trails, the DNR says most need more snow before they can be groomed for use. Among the conditions needed before trails can be groomed and considered safe are about 12 inches of snow, frozen ground to support the weight of snow groomers, the removal of fallen trees and placement of signs.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO