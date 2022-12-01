Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dukefmduluth.com
Mayor Larson Elected To League Of Cities Board
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has been elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors. Larson was also asked by Board President Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington to serve on her executive committee to help guide the work of the national organization for the next year.
dukefmduluth.com
Some Duluth Parking Rates To Increase
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) – The Duluth Parking Commission approved a rate hike for several structures and surface lots that will take place at the start of 2023. For most parking garages, short-term parking won’t change much but longer stays and monthly rates will see about a 15 to 30 percent increase.
dukefmduluth.com
Most Snowmobile Trails Need More Snow
ST. PAUL, MN (KDAL) – Even though December 1st is the opening date for Minnesota snowmobile trails, the DNR says most need more snow before they can be groomed for use. Among the conditions needed before trails can be groomed and considered safe are about 12 inches of snow, frozen ground to support the weight of snow groomers, the removal of fallen trees and placement of signs.
Comments / 0